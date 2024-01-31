F1 testing 2024: Dates, times and how to watch live

The wait is almost over with the F1 pre-season testing schedule for 2024 now revealed, paving the way for a record-breaking new campaign.

The curtain rises on the 2024 season as testing dates in Bahrain are locked in and teams finalise their car launch schedules.

With 24 races on the horizon, the anticipation hangs thick in the air. These testing sessions will be crucial for teams to shake down their new machines and gain early insights into the pecking order before the lights go out for real.

So, you want to catch all the action? Here's everything you need to know about when, where, and how to watch the F1 testing live.

When is F1 testing in 2024? Full Schedule and times

From February 21-23 inclusive, the annual pre-season testing puts F1 cars properly through their paces, finally revealing the truth about those off-season whispers.

We have three days of testing, with two four-hour sessions running each day.

Here are the key dates and start times:

Wednesday February 21: 10am - 7pm local time (7am - 4pm UK, 8am - 5pm CET, 2am - 11am EST, Tue 11pm - Wed 8am PST)

Thursday February 22: 10am - 7pm local time (7am - 4pm UK, 8am - 5pm CET, 2am - 11am EST, Wed 11pm - Thu 8am PST)

Friday February 23: 10am - 7pm local time (7am - 4pm UK, 8am - 5pm CET, 2am - 11am EST, Thu 11pm - Fri 8am PST)

How to watch F1 testing: TV channel & live stream

Fans are expected to get a sneak peek at the new cars and drivers during pre-season testing live on these channels:

UK: Sky Sports

US: ESPN

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Germany: Sky Sport F1

France: Canal+, Canal+ Sport

Spain: DAZN F1

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: TV Bandeirantes, BandSports

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

Japan: DAZN

Testing was also streamed on F1TV Pro in some territories in 2023, but we are still waiting for official confirmation that it will be available to subscribers in 2024.

Where is F1 testing in 2024?

Testing takes place at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, which will also host the first Grand Prix weekend of the 2024 season from February 29 to March 2.

The 5.412km track, which opened in 2004, features a mix of long straights and tight corners, allowing teams to test different aspects of their new cars.

How does F1 testing work and what are the rules?

While there are no rules per se, pre-season testing provides teams with valuable insights into the performance and reliability of their cars. It allows them to collect essential data on aerodynamics, tyre wear, engine performance, and overall handling.

This data is then analysed and used to make critical adjustments and improvements before the start of the season.

With each team striving to gain a competitive edge, pre-season testing plays a pivotal role in determining which teams will have the upper hand when the lights go out on race day.

Who is testing in F1 in 2024?

Testing in Bahrain gives fans the first opportunity to see the new cars and their drivers in action on a racetrack this year.

Here are the teams and driver lineups for 2024 (car numbers in brackets):

Red Bull: Max Verstappen (1), Sergio Perez (11)

Ferrari: Charles Leclerc (16), Carlos Sainz Jr (55)

Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton (44), George Russell (63)

Alpine: Esteban Ocon (31), Pierre Gasly (10)

McLaren: Lando Norris (4), Oscar Piastri (81)

Aston Martin: Fernando Alonso (14), Lance Stroll (18)

Visa Cash App RB: Daniel Ricciardo (3), Yukki Tsunoda (22)

Stake: Valtteri Bottas (77), Zhou Guanyu (24)

Haas: Kevin Magnussen (20), Nico Hulkenberg (27)

Williams: Alex Albon (23), Logan Sargeant (2)

Who are the new F1 drivers in 2024?

There are no new faces for the 2024 season, as every team has stuck with the drivers that they ended the season with. However, the real drama unfolds next year. With a whole bunch of contracts expiring, the driver market is poised for a major shakeup in 2025.

Before testing we get the official car launches - which at least gives us a look at those lovely new liveries. Here are the 2024 car reveal dates:

- Haas - February 2

- Williams - February 5

- Stake F1 Team - February 5

- Alpine - February 7

- Visa Cash App RB - February 8

- Aston Martin - February 12

- Ferrari - February 13

- Mercedes - February 14

- McLaren - February 14

- Red Bull Racing - February 15

F1 testing FAQ

What date is F1 2024?

The 24-race F1 calendar for 2024 starts with the Bahrain Grand Prix from February 29 to March 2.

Are 2024 F1 tickets available?

Good news! Tickets are NOW on sale for some of the 2024 grands prix, and there is a wide range of ticket options to suit your wallet!

From the ultimate VIP experience to grandstand seats with stunning track views, there is something for everyone. But if you're a die-hard fan on a budget, general admission is your ticket to the action.

Whatever option you pick, hurry over to the official F1 website or the official race websites and secure your tickets before they disappear!

