Here's how you can watch F1 highlights of the 2025 British Grand Prix at Silverstone for FREE this weekend on Channel 4.

Lewis Hamilton races at Silverstone for the first time as a Ferrari driver and will be hoping to achieve his first grand prix podium in red alongside his home crowd.

Elsewhere, Lando Norris will be aching to add his name to the F1 history books and secure his first ever British GP win after fighting back in Austria last weekend.

However, his McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri will be a tough man to beat for pole position and the race victory at Silverstone, with the pair prepared for another thrilling duel this weekend.

Here is how you can watch all the competitive sessions from the British Grand Prix for free, in what is set to be a huge weekend of F1 action!

F1 returns to Silverstone

What time is F1 on Channel 4 for the British Grand Prix?

While Channel 4 will show the entire British GP schedule live this weekend, you can still catch highlights from qualifying and the grand prix on Saturday and Sunday.

Qualifying highlights will be broadcast during the early hours of Sunday, July 6 at 12:30am, where Steve Jones will present all the action from the fight for pole position.

Highlights of the British GP will broadcast during the early hours on Monday, July 7 at 12:10am, after the live build-up and race coverage airs across Sunday on Channel 4.

If you miss any of the action from the weekend, you can catch all the highlights on Channel 4's on-demand service.

Channel 4 brings you the highlights of every qualifying session, sprint, and race throughout the season for free.

