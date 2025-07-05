close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lewis Hamilton with the British flag

Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2025 British Grand Prix at Silverstone for FREE

Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2025 British Grand Prix at Silverstone for FREE

Lewis Hamilton with the British flag

Here's how you can watch F1 highlights of the 2025 British Grand Prix at Silverstone for FREE this weekend on Channel 4.

Lewis Hamilton races at Silverstone for the first time as a Ferrari driver and will be hoping to achieve his first grand prix podium in red alongside his home crowd.

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen makes EXIT decision as Russell contract verdict issued

Elsewhere, Lando Norris will be aching to add his name to the F1 history books and secure his first ever British GP win after fighting back in Austria last weekend.

However, his McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri will be a tough man to beat for pole position and the race victory at Silverstone, with the pair prepared for another thrilling duel this weekend.

Here is how you can watch all the competitive sessions from the British Grand Prix for free, in what is set to be a huge weekend of F1 action!

F1 returns to Silverstone

What time is F1 on Channel 4 for the British Grand Prix?

While Channel 4 will show the entire British GP schedule live this weekend, you can still catch highlights from qualifying and the grand prix on Saturday and Sunday.

Qualifying highlights will be broadcast during the early hours of Sunday, July 6 at 12:30am, where Steve Jones will present all the action from the fight for pole position.

Highlights of the British GP will broadcast during the early hours on Monday, July 7 at 12:10am, after the live build-up and race coverage airs across Sunday on Channel 4.

If you miss any of the action from the weekend, you can catch all the highlights on Channel 4's on-demand service.

Channel 4 brings you the highlights of every qualifying session, sprint, and race throughout the season for free.

F1 RESULTS: Lewis Hamilton back on top as Max Verstappen embarrassed at British Grand Prix

Related

Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Lando Norris Oscar Piastri British Grand Prix
F1 Qualifying Today: British Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
British Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Today: British Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

  • Today 09:57
FIA confirm Silverstone circuit changes at British Grand Prix in official statement
British Grand Prix

FIA confirm Silverstone circuit changes at British Grand Prix in official statement

  • Today 08:56

Latest News

British Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton DENIED Silverstone top spot after shock red flag

  • 9 minutes ago
British Grand Prix

F1 2025 British Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Silverstone as teams braced for chaotic conditions

  • 45 minutes ago
F1 Explained

F1 Explained: What is 'lift and coast' and why do drivers do it?

  • 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton takes action after Ferrari ignore F1 demands

  • 2 hours ago
British Grand Prix

Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2025 British Grand Prix at Silverstone for FREE

  • 3 hours ago
British Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Today: British Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

  • Today 09:57
More news

Most read

FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
500.000+ views

FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 29 june
 F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict
250.000+ views

F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict

  • 1 july
 Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix
200.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 1 july
 Mercedes F1 star hit by FIA deleted lap ruling after Canadian Grand Prix
150.000+ views

Mercedes F1 star hit by FIA deleted lap ruling after Canadian Grand Prix

  • 16 june
 FIA announce Lewis Hamilton punishment verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
150.000+ views

FIA announce Lewis Hamilton punishment verdict at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 27 june
 Max Verstappen Silverstone fate sealed as Red Bull star given Austrian GP penalty points
100.000+ views

Max Verstappen Silverstone fate sealed as Red Bull star given Austrian GP penalty points

  • 30 june

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Drivers 2025

Full drivers
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x