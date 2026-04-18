Max Verstappen reacts to tragic Nurburgring crash which left driver Juha Miettinen dead
Max Verstappen reacts to tragic Nurburgring crash which left driver Juha Miettinen dead
The four-time world champion was shocked by Saturday's tragedy
Max Verstappen says he was 'shocked' by Saturday’s tragic crash at the Nurburgring which claimed the life of 66-year-old Juha Miettinen.
The four-time world champion was himself taking part in the NLS4 race at the iconic German track as he prepares to compete in next month’s 24 Hour Race.
Less than 30 minutes into the scheduled four-hour race, a red flag was brought out after a terrible seven-car incident.
More than two hours later, organisers made the announcement that the 66-year-old Miettinen had passed away due to his injuries, after attempts to save his life had been unsuccessful.
Later on Saturday evening Verstappen - who had not been driving at the time of the accident (it took place during team-mate Lucas Auer’s stint) took to social media to give his reaction.
Verstappen ‘shocked’ by Nurburgring tragedy
Verstappen wrote: “Shocked by what happened today…
“Motorsport is something we all love, but in times like this it is a reminder of how dangerous it can be.
“Sending my heartfelt condolences to Juha’s family and loved ones.”
F1 champion understands Nurburgring dangers
Only recently, Verstappen himself had spoken of the dangers presented by the iconic ‘Green Hell’ Nordschleife track at the Nurburgring, which is now deemed too dangerous for F1.
“I know there’s always a risk of a serious crash, but I’m not afraid. I genuinely enjoy the experience,” he told ESPN.
“Every time I step out of the car, I’m filled with happiness. I’m here for the fun - and I’m willing to take that risk.”
Verstappen added: “I understand those concerns, especially from an old-school F1 perspective, but the track has changed a lot since the ’60s and ’70s. It’s a different story now.
“You can crash anywhere - many circuits, like Suzuka, are hazardous in their own ways. It really depends on how you look at it.”
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