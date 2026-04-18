Toto Wolff reacts to Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian relationship
Toto Wolff reacts to Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian relationship
The seven-time champion is reportedly dating Kardashian
Lewis Hamilton is enjoying one of the best periods of his life - thanks in part to his newfound relationship with reality star Kim Kardashian. That is the latest from Mercedes F1 team principal and close friend Toto Wolff.
Despite Hamilton leaving Wolff to join Ferrari in 2025, the pair are still close and often share a private jet to and from races.
Seven-time world champion Hamilton made the switch from Mercedes to Ferrari early last year at the age of 41, and just last month he celebrated his first podium finish for the Italian Scuderia in Shanghai.
Off the track, the British megastar's love life has been making headlines since he went public with his romance with the 45-year-old Kardashian. The couple were recently seen together at Coachella and posted glimpses of their time in Tokyo, putting any lingering rumours to rest.
F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen breaks silence as champion addresses exit talk
Wolff on Lewis Hamilton and 'chasing happiness'
Despite Hamilton now driving for a rival team, his connection with Wolff remains strong. The team principal is thrilled to see the seven-time world champion finding contentment.
"Aren’t we all in pursuit of happiness and fulfilment? I see that positiveness in him (Hamilton). He is in a good place and that makes me happy because he deserves to be in a good place," Wolff told The Independent.
"He enjoys driving these cars. It challenges him but at the same time he is quick. Is he chasing the eighth? Certainly. But it is more about chasing to enjoy what he is doing."
Wolff also believes that Hamilton’s upbeat attitude has a clear impact on his performance on the track. Although Hamilton currently sits fourth in the championship standings, his passion for racing remains undiminished.
“He loves the thrill of driving these cars,” Wolff noted. “While he’s pursuing that elusive eighth title, what matters most is that he’s relishing every moment behind the wheel.”
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