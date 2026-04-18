The latest F1 and Nurburgring news as Verstappen heads to Germany

Max Verstappen has broken his silence on Red Bull's latest departure after the news shook the F1 world.

Gianpiero Lambiase will join McLaren in 2028, having served as Verstappen's race engineer since 2016 and head of racing at Red Bull since 2024.

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Max Verstappen gives F1 an ultimatum as he talks about quitting the sport

Max Verstappen has opened up on what it will take to keep him in Formula 1.

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The four-time world champion shared some insights into his personal thoughts on the sport amid recent changes in discussions with Viaplay.

This weekend's qualifiers will see two races take place on the Saturday and the Sunday, the first of which being the NLS4 race on the Saturday.

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Max Verstappen Nurburgring LIVE: NLS4 schedule, times and free live stream

Here's how you can watch Max Verstappen in the NLS4 race at this weekend's (Saturday, April 18-Sunday, April 19) ADAC 24h Nurburgring Qualifiers live and for free.

This weekend's qualifiers will see two races take place on the Saturday and the Sunday, the first of which being the NLS4 race on the Saturday.

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F1 star eyeing Lewis Hamilton seat reveals persuasive Ferrari signing talks

Lewis Hamilton has long been tipped to pass the Ferrari baton to Ollie Bearman, but what does the F1 youngster think to his own chances of joining the Scuderia?

Bearman joined the Ferrari driver academy in 2021 and the team supported his career as he rose through the junior series ranks, until they delivered him his F1 debut in 2024.

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F1 champion finally reveals all on Bob Mortimer and THAT scotch egg story

There are moments when F1 transcends the sport and assumes its rightful place in popular culture.

Some may say this moment was Drive to Survive or perhaps the release of the F1 movie. But we all really know F1 made it to the big time when the sport became part of a Bob Mortimer bit on the iconic BBC panel show Would I Lie To You?.

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