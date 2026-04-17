Max Verstappen has opened up on what it will take to keep him in Formula 1.

The four-time world champion shared some insights into his personal thoughts on the sport amid recent changes in discussions with viaplay.

Recently, Verstappen has been the centre of discussions in motorsport’s elite division. Following the Japanese Grand Prix, he admitted uncertainty over his long-term plans in F1 due to the upcoming regulation changes.

Article continues under video

Last week, news surfaced that his race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, is set to join McLaren after 2027. Despite initial concerns that this might jeopardise his future, the departure appears to be unrelated to the 28-year-old driver’s own plans.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull set for 2027 crisis, Verstappen and Russell team up

Verstappen on F1 regulations

During his chat with Viaplay, Verstappen was naturally asked about Lambiase’s exit. He confirmed that he fully supported his engineer’s decision to seize the opportunity.

The champion also dropped hints about ongoing discussions with the FIA and Formula 1 regarding potential tweaks to the current regulations. “Just talking about it is a step forward,” he said. “The issue is that while adjustments can be made, there’s a fundamental problem. Not everyone will admit it publicly, but it’s the reality.”

Verstappen on his F1 future

In recent weeks, Verstappen has been very vocal with his criticism. “I’m just trying to fix things. Even if I eventually decide to step away, I want this sport to remain respectable,” he explained.

When asked if this comments hinted at an imminent departure from F1, he was coy. “Things have to change. If they do, I’d consider bringing back the V10 or V8 engines.”

READ MORE: F1 president issues Max Verstappen quit threat warning

Related