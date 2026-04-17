Max Verstappen gives F1 an ultimatum as he talks about quitting the sport
Max Verstappen gives F1 an ultimatum as he talks about quitting the sport
Max Verstappen is unhappy over F1's new regulations
Max Verstappen has opened up on what it will take to keep him in Formula 1.
The four-time world champion shared some insights into his personal thoughts on the sport amid recent changes in discussions with viaplay.
Recently, Verstappen has been the centre of discussions in motorsport’s elite division. Following the Japanese Grand Prix, he admitted uncertainty over his long-term plans in F1 due to the upcoming regulation changes.
Last week, news surfaced that his race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, is set to join McLaren after 2027. Despite initial concerns that this might jeopardise his future, the departure appears to be unrelated to the 28-year-old driver’s own plans.
F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull set for 2027 crisis, Verstappen and Russell team up
Verstappen on F1 regulations
During his chat with Viaplay, Verstappen was naturally asked about Lambiase’s exit. He confirmed that he fully supported his engineer’s decision to seize the opportunity.
The champion also dropped hints about ongoing discussions with the FIA and Formula 1 regarding potential tweaks to the current regulations. “Just talking about it is a step forward,” he said. “The issue is that while adjustments can be made, there’s a fundamental problem. Not everyone will admit it publicly, but it’s the reality.”
Verstappen on his F1 future
In recent weeks, Verstappen has been very vocal with his criticism. “I’m just trying to fix things. Even if I eventually decide to step away, I want this sport to remain respectable,” he explained.
When asked if this comments hinted at an imminent departure from F1, he was coy. “Things have to change. If they do, I’d consider bringing back the V10 or V8 engines.”
READ MORE: F1 president issues Max Verstappen quit threat warning
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Max Verstappen gives F1 an ultimatum as he talks about quitting the sport
F1 star makes rival driver plea after 'unacceptable' crash
McLaren F1 replacement twist after new signing Lambiase's 'promotion'
Red Bull announce major leadership changes as F1 team reacts to Gianpiero Lambiase exit
Latest News
Max Verstappen gives F1 an ultimatum as he talks about quitting the sport
- 18 minutes ago
Max Verstappen reveals why he STILL hasn’t watched the F1 Movie
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Red Bull set for 2027 crisis, Verstappen and Russell team up
- 1 hour ago
F1 star makes rival driver plea after 'unacceptable' crash
- 1 hour ago
No F1, no problem - cure spring break blues with racing at F1 Arcade
- 2 hours ago
Lando Norris unleashes F1 2026 criticism after Nurburgring test
- 3 hours ago
Most read
F1 News Today: F1 teams head to Nurburgring as FIA approve new race
- 4 april
FIA approve new race after F1 cancellations
- 3 april
FIA announce replacement races after Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GP cancellations
- 9 april
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen withdraw help from F1 star
- 4 april
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen triggers 2026 cancellations as McLaren secure Red Bull star
- 10 april
FIA take action on out of sorts Lewis Hamilton at Japanese Grand Prix
- 28 march