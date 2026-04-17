close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
verstappen, red bull, japan

Max Verstappen gives F1 an ultimatum as he talks about quitting the sport

verstappen, red bull, japan — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen gives F1 an ultimatum as he talks about quitting the sport

Max Verstappen is unhappy over F1's new regulations

Originally written by Jan Bolscher. This version is a translation.

Max Verstappen has opened up on what it will take to keep him in Formula 1.

The four-time world champion shared some insights into his personal thoughts on the sport amid recent changes in discussions with viaplay.

Recently, Verstappen has been the centre of discussions in motorsport’s elite division. Following the Japanese Grand Prix, he admitted uncertainty over his long-term plans in F1 due to the upcoming regulation changes.

Last week, news surfaced that his race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, is set to join McLaren after 2027. Despite initial concerns that this might jeopardise his future, the departure appears to be unrelated to the 28-year-old driver’s own plans.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull set for 2027 crisis, Verstappen and Russell team up

Verstappen on F1 regulations

During his chat with Viaplay, Verstappen was naturally asked about Lambiase’s exit. He confirmed that he fully supported his engineer’s decision to seize the opportunity.

The champion also dropped hints about ongoing discussions with the FIA and Formula 1 regarding potential tweaks to the current regulations. “Just talking about it is a step forward,” he said. “The issue is that while adjustments can be made, there’s a fundamental problem. Not everyone will admit it publicly, but it’s the reality.”

Verstappen on his F1 future

In recent weeks, Verstappen has been very vocal with his criticism. “I’m just trying to fix things. Even if I eventually decide to step away, I want this sport to remain respectable,” he explained.

When asked if this comments hinted at an imminent departure from F1, he was coy. “Things have to change. If they do, I’d consider bringing back the V10 or V8 engines.”

READ MORE: F1 president issues Max Verstappen quit threat warning

Related

F1 Red Bull Max Verstappen

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Max Verstappen reveals why he STILL hasn’t watched the F1 Movie

Max Verstappen reveals why he STILL hasn’t watched the F1 Movie

  • 1 hour ago
Max Verstappen breaks his silence on Gianpiero Lambiase Red Bull F1 exit

Max Verstappen breaks his silence on Gianpiero Lambiase Red Bull F1 exit

  • Today 12:15
Red Bull announce major leadership changes as F1 team reacts to Gianpiero Lambiase exit

Red Bull announce major leadership changes as F1 team reacts to Gianpiero Lambiase exit

  • Today 11:30
F1 News Today: Red Bull set for 2027 crisis, Verstappen and Russell team up

F1 News Today: Red Bull set for 2027 crisis, Verstappen and Russell team up

  • 1 hour ago
McLaren F1 replacement twist after new signing Lambiase's 'promotion'

McLaren F1 replacement twist after new signing Lambiase's 'promotion'

  • Today 12:55
Red Bull loyalties questioned as F1 team face staff exit crisis

Red Bull loyalties questioned as F1 team face staff exit crisis

  • Today 09:57

Just in

16:27
Max Verstappen reveals why he STILL hasn’t watched the F1 Movie
16:13
F1 News Today: Red Bull set for 2027 crisis, Verstappen and Russell team up
15:43
F1 star makes rival driver plea after 'unacceptable' crash
14:57
No F1, no problem - cure spring break blues with racing at F1 Arcade
13:54
Lando Norris unleashes F1 2026 criticism after Nurburgring test
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Max Verstappen gives F1 an ultimatum as he talks about quitting the sport Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen gives F1 an ultimatum as he talks about quitting the sport

18 minutes ago
F1 star makes rival driver plea after 'unacceptable' crash Latest F1 News

F1 star makes rival driver plea after 'unacceptable' crash

1 hour ago
McLaren F1 replacement twist after new signing Lambiase's 'promotion' F1 News & Gossip

McLaren F1 replacement twist after new signing Lambiase's 'promotion'

Today 12:55
Red Bull announce major leadership changes as F1 team reacts to Gianpiero Lambiase exit Red Bull Racing

Red Bull announce major leadership changes as F1 team reacts to Gianpiero Lambiase exit

Today 11:30
Ontdek het op Google Play
x