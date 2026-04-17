F1 News Today: Red Bull set for 2027 crisis, Verstappen and Russell team up
F1 News Today: Red Bull set for 2027 crisis, Verstappen and Russell team up
All the latest news from the world of F1!
Red Bull could be set for a crisis in 2027, with a potential early exit for one of their key stars.
The news comes after it was announced last week that Max Verstappen's race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase will be leaving to join McLaren.
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F1 rivals George Russell and Max Verstappen team up to take on FIA
Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen and his Mercedes rival George Russell have reportedly teamed up to address changes to the 2026 regulations in a meeting with the FIA.
Verstappen and Russell have had some heated interactions both on and off the track in recent years, with the duo's crash at last year's Spanish Grand Prix proven to still be a touchy subject for the Dutchman, kicking a British journalist out of a media session last month simply because he had raised it in the past.
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Lance Stroll breaks silence after Aston Martin outing saw his team hit with 12 penalties
Aston Martin F1 star Lance Stroll has suggested he would like to race in an alternative racing series again, despite the fact his team were handed 12 penalties during a recent outing.
Stroll has been struggling in 2026 with his Aston Martin F1 team, and opted to instead try out a different series last weekend.
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F1 rivals George Russell and Max Verstappen team up to take on FIA
Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen and his Mercedes rival George Russell have reportedly teamed up to address changes to the 2026 regulations in a meeting with the FIA.
The arch rivals are all of a sudden on the same side.
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F1 insider shares Red Bull fears over 'Christian Horner Racing' team
An F1 insider has suggested that Red Bull were scared of a 'Christian Horner Racing' team before he was sacked as team principal.
Horner was sacked as team principal of Red Bull back in 2025, but has been looking for a way back into the sport.
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Max Verstappen F1 sabbatical leaves 'only one option' for his next team
A Max Verstappen F1 sabbatical could cost the four-time champion his place in the sport's elite, according to Sky Sports commentator David Croft.
Croft believes that if the 28-year-old Dutchman opts to take a year out, it could mean facing a very limited choice among the top teams when he does return.
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