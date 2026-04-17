F1 rivals George Russell and Max Verstappen team up to take on FIA

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen and his Mercedes rival George Russell have reportedly teamed up to address changes to the 2026 regulations in a meeting with the FIA.

Verstappen and Russell have had some heated interactions both on and off the track in recent years, with the duo's crash at last year's Spanish Grand Prix proven to still be a touchy subject for the Dutchman, kicking a British journalist out of a media session last month simply because he had raised it in the past.

But their rivalry is far from one-sided, with Russell famously accusing the Dutchman of being a 'bully' in 2024, saying: "Whenever anything is not going his way, he lashes out with unnecessary anger and borderline violence."

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However, the two opponents are now said to be fighting for the same cause, with both drivers reportedly present during an online meeting with fellow drivers and F1's governing body to discuss potential changes to the controversial 2026 regulations.

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Verstappen has been the face of driver complaints regarding the overhauled power units this season, claiming F1 is now more like 'Formula E on steroids'.

The 28-year-old is said to be 'seriously considering' retirement over the matter, and whilst F1 president Stefano Domenicali has reassured fans that Formula One Management (FOM) and the FIA will listen to the champion, he has also warned Verstappen that his words carry weight.

According to GPblog, Verstappen is using his influence to enact change where the current technical regulations are concerned, with the Dutchman and some of his fellow F1 drivers said to have been present at a virtual meeting last Monday with the FIA and FOM.

The talks reportedly took place before F1's governing body and representatives for the teams and power unit manufacturers met on April 9, with the discussions said to have been ‘positive and productive’.

The FIA spoke virtually with the drivers to hear their thoughts on what needs to be changed based on their experiences at the wheel of the new F1 cars, with Russell also reportedly attending the meeting as both a driver and chairman of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA).

Further FIA talks have been scheduled for this week with the deadline of April 20 given to decide on specifically what tweaks can be made in time for the Miami Grand Prix next month.

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