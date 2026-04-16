F1 president issues Max Verstappen quit threat warning

Verstappen appears to be on the brink of leaving F1 for good

F1 president Stefano Domenicali has once again shed light on his private discussions with Max Verstappen, as the four-time champion continues to assess his future in motorsport.

Verstappen has made no effort to hide his dislike of F1's chassis and power unit regulations in 2026 after the rules received a major overhaul in line with the sport's goal of becoming Net Zero by 2030.

After the MGU-H was removed from F1 power units altogether, the focus on electrical energy has almost tripled in this new era of F1, but Verstappen and many of his 2026 grid companions have argued the new rules have moved the sport too far away from what true racing should be.

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At the Japanese Grand Prix last time out, the 28-year-old told the BBC that the level of energy management required to pilot the new cars made F1 feel more like 'anti-driving' than racing in 2026, with Dutch media reporting he was 'seriously considering' retirement as a result.

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Verstappen warned 'the grass isn't always greener' amid F1 retirement talks

Verstappen and F1 CEO Domenicali have kept an open line of communication since before the 2026 campaign had even begun.

The Italian has insisted that Red Bull's star driver must be listened to as the FIA look into what changes can realistically be made in time for next month's Miami GP.

But in a recent interview, F1's president has also moved to warn Verstappen that whilst he spends his month away from the sport dipping his toes into GT3, the grass may not be greener over at the NLS (Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie).

In an interview with Autosport, Domenicali implied that from his perspective, the long-term options aren't necessarily better in other racing series for Verstappen or any other disgruntled F1 stars for that matter

"I don't know if there is the same way of saying it in UK, but in Italy people believe that the grass of the neighbour is greener. And sometimes when you go on the other side, they say, ’Oh, my God, it's not true’." the F1 CEO said.

The Italian continued with his quit threat warning to the Dutchman, suggesting that he shouldn't gamble with his future.

Domenicali added: "So respectful of what we have been able to achieve together, but also listening and being very, very open to any kind of remarks that we have done together. Without any kind of cap game that everyone is sometimes tempted to do."

After reportedly being present for discussions with the FIA earlier this week regarding possible tweaks to the F1 2026 regulations, Verstappen is now gearing up for his return to the Nordschleife.

The F1 champion will be taking part in two qualifying rounds and two races in the No.3 Mercedes-AMG as part of the qualifiers for the iconic Nurburgring 24 Hours next month.

READ MORE: FIA 'confront Red Bull' over Verstappen kicking out British journalist

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