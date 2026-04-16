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Max Verstappen at Suzuka

F1 News Today: 2026 farce exposed as Max Verstappen switch made official

Max Verstappen at Suzuka — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 News Today: 2026 farce exposed as Max Verstappen switch made official

All the headlines as Verstappen prepares to take on the Nurburgring once again

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

The consequence of tripling the use of electrical energy in F1 has led to criticism that the racing has become 'artificial', but Ferrari's power unit division are embracing the new technology.

Here is how they are using expertise from Formula E to power ahead of rivals Mercedes.

➡️ READ MORE

Max Verstappen series switch confirmed as F1 champion heads Nurburgring entry list this weekend

The official entry list for this weekend's (Saturday, April 18-Sunday, April 19) Nurburgring 24h Qualifiers, which includes Max Verstappen and his No.3 Mercedes-AMG GT3 team.

Verstappen and Austrian Lucas Auer will compete in the No.3 car for the Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing and they head a list of 37 entries.

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Aston Martin 'not a happy ship' as Sky Sports insider spills details of Newey role

Aston Martin is 'not a happy ship' as F1's crisis team continue to reel from a disastrous start to the 2026 season.

David Croft has dropped the inside story of what things are really like at the team in green, and exactly what Adrian Newey's current role actually entails.

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Five F1 2027 blockbuster moves that are going to rock silly season

A five-week break from F1 isn't good for those of us with hyperactive imaginations and tendency to overthink, because when you've got ample time to consider 'what ifs' they spiral in all kinds of directions.

Currently, our minds are racing as to what F1 will look like without Max Verstappen. Perhaps the worst news to break heading into a month-long hiatus, was that the four-time champion and Formula 1's biggest asset is 'seriously considering' retirement, dangling tantalising hypotheticals as to what Verstappen will do next.

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F1 Monaco Grand Prix heist set for Hollywood blockbuster

F1's 1962 Monaco Grand Prix will be at the heart of a Hollywood blockbuster starring Margot Robbie.

The yet untitled movie will be a prequel to the 'Oceans Eleven' franchise, which will feature a heist amid the backdrop of the 1962 Monaco GP, won by F1 icon Bruce McLaren.

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FIA 'confront Red Bull' over Max Verstappen kicking out British journalist

The FIA have reportedly been in touch with Red Bull after star driver Max Verstappen kicked a British journalist out of a media session at the Japanese GP.

The four-time champion's actions caused uproar among the media, with F1's governing body urged by many journalists from across the globe to take action.

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Just in

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Charles Leclerc and Ferrari are at the crossroads: The F1 prince needs to become king
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Yesterday 22:15
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