F1 Monaco Grand Prix heist set for Hollywood blockbuster

F1 is once again the topic of an upcoming Hollywood project

F1 is set to take centre stage in the Hollywood limelight following the success of last summer's blockbuster hit, co-produced by seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

F1: The Movie was a box office smash in 2025 and grossed over $633 million globally for Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski and legendary producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

The movie revolved around fictional has-been racer Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) and his young, hotshot team-mate Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris) and proved once again that there is a sensational appetite in the global entertainment market for Formula 1.

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The blockbuster was produced for Apple Original Films and Apple TV users are able to watch F1 on the streaming platform now.

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F1 enjoying Hollywood limelight

Last year's F1 movie wasn't everyone's cup of tea and did face critical backlash, particularly for its portrayal of women in motorsport, but this hasn't stopped confirmation that a sequel is to be expected in the years to come.

And it has now been revealed that another F1-themed project is in the works, with A-list actress Margot Robbie unveiling a currently untitled prequel to Ocean's Eleven, which will be set at the 1962 Monaco Grand Prix.

Robbie teased the upcoming movie during a sizzle reel of Warner Bros. 2027 slate at CinemaCon, which is taking place in Las Vegas this week between April 13 and April 16.,

She is set to star and produce the upcoming film alongside Bradley Cooper, who will also join Robbie on screen whilst juggling the role of director after two filmmakers — Lee Isaac Chung and Jay Roach — reportedly departed the project already.

In the teaser revealed in Vegas this week, Robbie revealed that the movie will focus on the parents of Danny Ocean, played by George Clooney in the 2001 version of Ocean's Eleven, and will be set among the glamorous backdrop of the 1962 Monaco GP.

"Before Danny Ocean ever stepped foot in Vegas, two masterminds taught him everything he knows — his parents," said Robbie, before adding: "You’ll see them in their prime, and in our new movie, pulling off an epic heist at the 1962 Monaco Grand Prix."

The yet-to-be named "Ocean’s" thriller is set to start filming later this year, with Variety reporting that the movie is hoping to release in theaters, 'at some point in 2027'.

What actually happened at the 1962 F1 Monaco GP?

In reality, no such heist troubled the 1962 F1 Monaco GP, which was instead won by Bruce McLaren.

The New Zealander beat reigning world champion at the time Phil Hill to the line at the wheel of his Cooper Climax, taking to the top step of the podium after the race around the principality.

The Ocean's Eleven prequel will be set one year before Bruce McLaren founded the McLaren F1 team, who are currently the reigning champions in both the drivers' and constructors' championships after doing the double in 2025.

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