F1 movie producer Jerry Bruckheimer has confirmed that he has met with Lewis Hamilton and discussions have begun regarding a sequel to the blockbuster.

Yep! It’s barely been six months since the onslaught of marketing promoting the blockbuster, but Bruckheimer, Hamilton, Joseph Kosinski and co. are already plotting how to turn the sporting film into a franchise.

To be fair, you can understand why they are keen. Apple’s F1 movie has accumulated over $600million at the box office worldwide, making it 2025’s top-grossing original film and the highest grossing pure sports film...ever!

Aided by its star-studded Hollywood lineup of Brad Pitt, Damson Idris and Kerry Condon, and its groundbreaking visual effects, the film was designed to be a commercial success at cinemas, an investment that has truly paid off for its producers.

However, the first film came under fire from reviewers for its unrealistic plot - Pitt plays an F1 driver at 61 - and its one dimensional dialogue, storyline and treatment of female characters. Which begs the question: Does F1 really have enough substance for a successful sequel?

If you’re asking Bruckheimer, he certainly thinks so. And I don’t think you’d have to ask Brad Pitt twice to pretend to be a racing driver again.

Speaking to Forbes, Bruckheimer reflected on the commercial success of F1 and recent conversations with co-producer Hamilton, whose production company Dawn Apollo Films is blossoming with interest after the June release.

"We met with Lewis Hamilton a couple of weeks ago, and started talking about some ideas," Bruckheimer revealed.

"We're in London right now, and we've screened the movie twice every night for the last three nights. We have the audience in there, and the first question I ask them is, 'How many of you have not seen this movie?

“80 per cent of the hands go up, and it's unbelievable. The other 20 per cent have seen it several times. People that haven't seen it say, 'Oh, it's not my kind of movie.' It is your kind of movie. It's emotional, fun, and it's a great night out at the theatre."

No timeline has been established for a sequel to F1, and it is likely Hamilton will want to focus on other projects before taking on a task as intimidating as following up a moderately praised film with a sequel.

The seven-time champion confirmed recently that he isturning his attention to a TV comedy next, in an effort to bring light to people in these dark times - his words not mine.

If a second F1 movie is on the cards however, it is likely Apple will once again who will be interested in distributing the feature after recently tightening their relationship with the sport and becoming F1’s exclusive rights holder in the US.

