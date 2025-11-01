close global

Lewis Hamilton is pictured in a composite along with Quentin Tarantino

Lewis Hamilton plans TV comedy show after Quentin Tarantino inspiration

Sheona Mountford
F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has teased his next foray into production with a TV comedy, which he describes as an antidote to the ‘dark times we live in’.

The sporting legend established his production company Dawn Apollo Films in 2022, serving as an executive producer on the movie F1, released in June this year.

Now Hamilton has enjoyed a taste of film production, the seven-time world champion has set his sights on television and confirmed he is already in the planning stages of a comedy.

“We have some ideas. I’m in the process of figuring it out but storytelling is something I’m really passionate about,” Hamilton explained in conversation with Ferrari Magazine.

“More than ever, we need inspirational stories out there, given the dark times we live in. I love comedy and I’ve got a particular idea for a television show.”

Hamilton comedy! What’s next, Hamilton musical?

Alongside television, Hamilton also expressed his interest in animation and how F1 has triggered more interest for his production company.

“I’m working on a couple of animation movie ideas, and we’re getting sent so much stuff since the F1 movie happened it’s crazy,” Hamilton added.

Dawn Apollo won’t be churning out project-after-project however, and the champion looked towards cult director Quentin Tarantino (Kill Bill, Pulp Fiction) for inspiration in regards to production.

“It’s not about doing lots and lots of projects, it’s more like Quentin Tarantino does it, quality rather than quantity,” Hamilton concluded.

F1's $300million budget ensured it was one of the most expensive films to be ever made; but the project was certainly a return on investment, grossing $629.5million worldwide.

Whether Hamilton’s TV comedy will be set in the world of motor racing remains to be seen. However, if his other projects are anything to go by, always expect the unexpected when it comes to the seven-time world champion.

