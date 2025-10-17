Formula 1 have announced a major deal with Apple to hold F1's exclusive broadcast rights in the United States.

Apple will become F1's exclusive broadcast partner from 2026 onwards, in a five-year deal that sees them replace ESPN in the US.

Announced ahead of the United States Grand Prix weekend at COTA, the company will not only show F1 on Apple TV, but also amplify the sport's presence across all their channels such as Apple News, Apple Maps, Apple Music, Apple Sports, and Apple Fitness+.

Apple TV will host all practice, qualifying, sprint sessions, and grands prix. Select races, and all practice sessions throughout the season will also be available to watch for free in the Apple TV app.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said on the new deal: "This is an incredibly exciting partnership for both Formula 1 and Apple that will ensure we can continue to maximise our growth potential in the U.S. with the right content and innovative distribution channels.

"We are no strangers to each other, having spent the past three years working together to create F1 The Movie, which has already proven to be a huge hit around the world.

"We have a shared vision to bring this amazing sport to our fans in the U.S. and entice new fans through live broadcasts, engaging content, and a year-round approach to keep them hooked.

"I want to thank Tim Cook, Eddy Cue, and the entire Apple team for their vision, enthusiasm and passionate approach to delivering this partnership, and we are looking forward to the next five years together."

Apple and F1 join forces

It is no surprise that Apple and F1 have strengthened their partnership following the release of Apple Original Film, F1 The Movie in June this year.

Apple invested significantly in the film and worked in the F1 paddock for three years to bring the blockbuster to cinema screens, grossing nearly $630 million globally to date.

In a statement from F1, they also named Apple's 'ability to reach a diverse range of consumers' as a reason for the new deal, in a bid to harness the interest of a new fanbase.

The 2025 Global F1 Fan Survey found that 47 per cent of new US fans are aged 18-24 and over half are female, with one of the main goals of this new partnership to expand the sport’s younger and more diverse audience.

Eddy Cue, Apple‘s Senior Vice President of Services, added: “We’re thrilled to expand our relationship with Formula 1 and offer Apple TV subscribers in the US front row access to one of the most exciting and fastest-growing sports on the planet.

"2026 marks a transformative new era for Formula 1 from new teams to new regulations and cars with the best drivers in the world, and we look forward to delivering premium and innovative fan-first coverage to our customers in a way that only Apple can.”

ESPN have held exclusive broadcast rights to F1 since 2018, helping to usher in a new wave of fans in the US alongside Drive to Survive.

A statement from the departing broadcaster read: "We’re incredibly proud of what we and Formula 1 accomplished together in the United States and look forward to a strong finish in this final season. We wish F1 well in the future."

