Brad Pitt 'wasn't impressed' by this Lewis Hamilton comment

A comment from Lewis Hamilton during a dinner party at Toto Wolff’s house left F1 Movie and Hollywood star Brad Pitt unimpressed according to the Mercedes team principal.

The seven-time world champion earned a production credit for the F1 Movie, which was released in June this year and directed by Joseph Kosinski.

Centred around fictional racing driver Sonny Hayes, played by Pitt, the film follows the 61-year-old as he returns to F1 alongside his much younger team-mate Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris) at APX GP.

Prior to the film’s release Hamilton opened up on his role in the production, essentially revealing it was his job to call ‘bull****’ on any elements that were inaccurate to the real world of F1.

One such occasion took place at Toto and Susie Wolff’s Oxford home, where they invited Kosinski, producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Hamilton and Pitt for dinner.

Wolff reveals behind the scenes details of the F1 Movie

Speaking at the Autosport Business Exchange in New York, Wolff was asked to spill any details that failed to make the final cut of the F1 Movie, where he revealed a comment from Hamilton left Pitt unimpressed.

“At the beginning I am lucky enough, I’m meeting lots of people with a big media profile,” he said.

“But there was one dinner that we organised with Joe [Kosinski] who is the director and Jerry Bruckheimer, Lewis, Brad Pitt, Susie and I. We had dinner at our place in Oxford and suddenly the door opens and there’s Brad Pitt in the driveway and says ‘thank you for having me for dinner’.

“So that was a bit of a surreal experience. And the initial concept was him being a driver and fighting for a world championship and then Lewis said ‘that’s not going to go, you’re much too old to become a Formula 1 driver.’

“And Brad was not impressed by it, he felt that he was in his prime to be a Formula 1 driver and how they adapted the script was fantastic because he was credible, his role was credible.

“We looked at the role of all of the F1 drivers and the team principals and we looked at the premiere in Monaco around the grand prix and we liked it. It's good entertainment and the revenue that the movie has been generating is phenomenal.”

