Seven-time champion undergoes surgery after shoulder blade INJURY

Seven-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez has undergone successful surgery, following a crash at the Indonesian Grand Prix.

Marquez, who has already been crowned champion for 2025 with four rounds still left in the season, suffered an opening lap incident with Marco Bezzecchi which forced him to retire from the race.

Bezzecchi had dropped from pole position down to seventh place behind Marquez at the start of the race and, as the Italian tried to overtake the Spaniard, he instead went into the back of him and they both went off into the gravel, with Marquez later seen with his arm in a sling.

Marquez was examined last week and it was found that he had a coracoid fracture and ligament damage in his right shoulder blade, and after seven days of rest, the injury had not stabilised.

Now, an official statement has confirmed that Marquez has undergone surgery, with the successful operation taking place at the Ruber Internacional Hospital in Madrid, Spain.

Marquez has been confirmed to already be at home recovering from the surgery.

Will Marquez race in Australia?

While the recovery process has begun, the official statement also confirmed that Marquez will be out of next weekend's Australian Grand Prix.

He has already wrapped up the MotoGP title for this year, and his Ducati Lenovo team will instead deploy the services of test rider Michele Pirro.

The Ducati constructor has won all but two races this season in a dominant year, and they have also wrapped up the constructors' championship ahead of Aprilia.

The statement didn't confirm when Marquez will be back in action, but that his progress over the next few days and weeks will determine the timeline for his return to action.

Marquez kept his fans updated with his condition via a post on Instagram, and wrote: "Surgery done, everything went well. Thanks for all your messages and support! Recovery mode on!"

