F1 star's iconic race suit up for sale on Facebook

An iconic race-worn race suit has been put up for sale on Facebook Marketplace, 18 years after a horrific incident.

Robert Kubica's crash at the 2007 Canadian Grand Prix was a terrifying moment for F1 fans, with his car going airborne after a 300kph collision, before rolling over, leaving Kubica a helpless passenger as his car eventually came to a standstill.

The crash left Kubica with a sprained ankle and a light concussion, but remarkably, he left hospital the next day and would only miss one race that season, the 2007 United States Grand Prix.

BMW Sauber's reserve driver, a fresh-faced Sebastian Vettel, would step in for his F1 race debut at the Indianapolis event, finishing eighth and becoming the youngest driver to score an F1 point at the time.

As for Kubica, he would go on to win the 2008 Canadian GP just a year on from his terrifying crash, and overall secured 12 podiums across six seasons in F1, also having a successful career in the World Rally Championship.

Kubica is still racing to this day, taking part in the World Endurance Championship (WEC) with AF Corse, and now his race suit from that terrifying day in Montreal has appeared on Facebook Marketplace, up for sale for CA$15,000.

The suit is confirmed to have a clear rip in it from where Kubica had to be cut out of his outfit by the medical team, which has since been stitched up.

The same Facebook user appears to also have a steering wheel from Kubica's 2007 BMW Sauber car, which they are selling for CA$25,000.

Kubica's comeback

After a solid 2010 F1 season with Renault in which he secured three podiums, Kubica was retained for the 2011 season, and looked to be forming quite the team alongside Vitaly Petrov.

However, weeks before the start of the 2011 season, Kubica suffered a near-fatal crash in a rallying event in Andorra, which ended his participation in F1 until 2017.

He did recover from that incident, however, in time to compete in the 2013 World Rally Championship, in yet another remarkable turnaround for the Polish racer.

Having spent several seasons as a full-time rally racer, Kubica decided to attempt a return to F1 at the age of 32, taking part in a series of tests for both Renault and Williams during the 2017 season.

Kubica officially signed as Williams' reserve driver for the 2018 season, before in 2019, a full circle moment was complete, when Kubica returned to a full-time seat on the F1 grid with Williams alongside George Russell.

It was his first full season in the sport since 2010, and he secured one world championship point across the year before being replaced.

Kubica also raced in two grands prix during the 2021 season for Alfa Romeo, but is now very much focused on his WEC career.

