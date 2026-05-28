New 2026 F1 rule absent for Monaco Grand Prix

Changes have been made for the Monaco Grand Prix

A new facet of the F1 regulations is absent from the track layout for the upcoming Monaco Grand Prix.

After a brief stint in North America for the Miami and Canadian Grands Prix, F1's return to Europe will start around the iconic Circuit de Monaco - a race that has been on the calendar since the very beginning of the championship in 1950.

Now, the Monaco Grand Prix will feature the all new 2026 cars and their various new gubbins such as overtake mode. However, the track layout on the F1 website the usual straight mode was absent.

Article continues under video

Last time out at the Canadian Grand Prix, the track layout showed three straight mode zones, but Monaco's is showing no such part of the circuit for the 2026 race.

There is an overtake detection point entering Turn 17 (La Rascasse) and approaching Turn 19 (Anthony Noghes), otherwise it shows the three sectors and speed trap heading into the Tunnel section.

F1 HEADLINES: Wolff wants a ‘lion’ at Mercedes as driver faces early axing

What is straight mode?

Previously, F1 cars had a Drag Reduction System (DRS) where at the push of a button, a flap on the rear wing opened and reduced drag at certain detection points.

DRS was abandoned for 2026 however, and instead replaced by active aero where two terms will feature throughout the new ruleset: straight mode and corner mode.

Previously known as 'X mode', the all new 'straight mode' is exactly what it says on the tin. Each circuit will contain designated zones where 'straight mode' can be used on (you guessed it) the straights.

When entering specific zones drivers can now manually switch between straight mode and corner modes, with the former mode now available on more straights than DRS was previously.

When straight mode is deployed, both the front and rears wings will change to a lower angle to reduce the overall drag and allow for greater speed on the straights.

Then when the driver approaches the corner to break, the car can re-enter corner mode, which will return the wings to a high downforce state.

When is the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix?

The 2026 Monaco Grand Prix takes place from Friday, June 5 to Sunday, June 7, where the weekend format will return to normal after two consecutive sprint weekends.

Lights out for Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix is at 15:00 local time (CEST) which is 14:00 UK time.

READ MORE: Red Bull are preparing for life after Verstappen and they just proved it

Related