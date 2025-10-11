Red Bull star announces exit as 2026 destination confirmed

A Red Bull-backed two-time champion has announced his sudden exit from the series he is currently competing in, seemingly setting his sights on a move to F1.

Kalle Rovanpera is one of Red Bull's most successful athletes and is the record-breaking, youngest-ever World Rally Championship title holder.

The now 25-year-old won his first title in WRC title in 2022 at the age of 22 after claiming victory in five of the first seven rallies of the season, going on to pick up a sixth at Rally New Zealand to earn him the championship.

The Finnish racer then did the double, claiming the title for a second consecutive year in 2023. But despite his WRC success, Rovanpera has now announced his exit from the rallying world, confirming that he will be making the move to single seaters in 2026.

In a post to his personal social media and the Toyota Gazoo Racing WRC account, Rovanpera announced his new career chapter, saying: "I'm proud of achieving my championship titles at a young age. However, winning a record number of titles has never been my goal.

"Now it's time to chase my new dreams at the highest level of circuit racing. I understand that this move is surprising, bold and very ambitious, some might event think it doesn't make sense, but I've been craving working towards this for a while now."

Is Kalle Rovanpera aiming for F1?

Rovanpera will continue to be supported by Toyota throughout his switch to single-seaters next year, with the rally champion staying within the Toyota Gazoo Racing family to compete in the Japanese Super Formula Championship.

He has chosen to make the career change much later than many F1 hopefuls, with current stars of the grid Pierre Gasly and Liam Lawson having competed in the Super Formula championship when they were 20 and 21 years of age respectively.

Speaking on the challenge of switching racing disciplines, Rovanpera continued: "I'm excited to say that I will be racing Super Formula 2026, and, in addition, preparing myself to race in Formula 2 in 2027.

"Yes, we are heading into the unknown, but TGR and I have big confidence in me and in the plan we have carefully crafted. I am super motivated to get started and work really hard to achieve our goals to rewrite history."

The title winner of Japan's Super Formula Championship will earn 30 FIA super licence points, meaning Rovanpera could pick up a healthy chunk of the 40 points required to race in F1 if he hits the ground running next season.

Although the F1 hopeful will be targeting success in single seaters from next year onwards, he will now turn his attention to finishing his rally career on a high given that he sits third in the 2025 WRC drivers' standings with three rounds left.

And who knows? Perhaps we could see the WRC champion on the F1 grid with Red Bull in a few seasons time!

F1 HEADLINES: Ferrari chiefs meet as Christian Horner return discussed

READ MORE: Ferrari see over $15billion WIPEOUT after worst day in history

READ MORE: Zak Brown's 'master plan' in tatters after McLaren driver disagreement

READ MORE: Alpine confirm F1 driver decision for 2026

Related