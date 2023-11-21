Axed F1 driver De Vries joins new team

Edward Hardy

Tuesday 21 November 2023

Nyck de Vries is set to return to the World Endurance Championship in 2024, driving for Toyota Gazoo Racing’s #7 Toyota GR010 Hybrid.

Following his axing from AlphaTauri after just 10 races due to his failure to secure a single point, De Vries has sought to revive his career.

As well as rejoining Formula E in September, taking a seat with Mahindra alongside Edoardo Mortara, De Vries will fight with Toyota, the reigning constructors’ champions in the international sportscar championship.

De Vries will share the drive with seasoned racers Mike Conway and former F1 racer Kamui Kobayashi.

Nyck de Vries will return to Formula E in 2024

De Vries stated: "I was with the team in a different role for a few years but never got the chance to race, so it is great that the time has now arrived, and I want to thank the team for their continuous support and faith in me."

2024 will be De Vries’ first full WEC season since 2019, with the opportunity arising following his short-lived Formula 1 career.

The WEC season will see him participate in the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans, where he’ll hope to improve on his best finish of P4 with TDS Racing x Vaillante in 2022.

"Life is not a destination, it's a journey," he added. "I think when you truly look at it from that perspective it also helps you to kind of reset and look forward.

“As I said, we're here at the start of a new chapter, something I'm really excited about the project and the perspective it has, and that's what I'm looking forward to."

Nyck de Vries endured a tough season at AlphaTauri

Daniel Ricciardo returned after Nyck de Vries was axed

De Vries struggled to perform for AlphaTauri, ultimately being outscored by his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

Across 10 races, the Dutchman only managed a best of P12 at Monza and suffered one retirement. In his final race for AlphaTauri at Silverstone, he finished last of the on track drivers

With Daniel Ricciardo showing impressive form in a mid-season test, the Australian was given the nod to replace De Vries, with the Honey Badger now set to drive alongside Tsunoda at AlphaTauri in 2024.

