Ferrari TRIUMPH as ex-F1 star wins Le Mans 24 Hours

Former F1 star Robert Kubica triumphed with Ferrari, alongside his team-mates Phil Hanson and Yifei Ye, after they won the 93rd edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours.

Ferrari’s 2025 victory marks the manufacturer’s third consecutive win at the prestigious event, but Porsche Penske prevented the team from securing a 1-2-3 with the trio of Matt Campbell, Kevin Estre, and Laurens Vanthoor taking second.

The Ferrari AF Corse team of Antonio Giovinazzi, James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi closed out the top three, but were unable to replicate their spectacular win from 2023.

Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen’s third and final Ferrari squad just missed a podium spot and finished fourth, with the top four teams all crossing the finish line within 30 seconds of one another.

How did F1’s stars fare at the 24 Hours of Le Mans?

British racing driver and F1 champion Jenson Button also competed at Le Mans this year with the Cadillac Hertz team - also including Sébastien Bourdais and Earl Bamber - finishing eighth, despite starting second on the grid.

Former F1 driver and Cadillac seat hopeful Mick Schumacher missed out on a top 10 spot and finished P11 with the Alpine Endurance team, in a fairly anonymous outing for the French outfit.

Elsewhere in the LMP2 class, W Series champion and two-time European Le Mans winner Jamie Chadwick made her 24 Hours debut with the IDEC Sport team.

Despite Chadwick holding firm in the top five at one stage, the No.18 entry finished a miserable P16 when Andre Lotterer jumped into the car and lost the right rear wheel.

IDEC Sport were forced to retire after completing 16 hours of the 24 hour race, and were even in the fight for a LMP2 podium at one stage, making the DNF an even harsher blow.

