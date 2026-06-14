Lewis Hamilton reveals battle with injuries at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton has revealed he was suffering from injuries at the start of his career with Ferrari F1 team.

The seven-time champion shocked the paddock when he announced his decision to leave Mercedes and pursue his childhood dream of racing in red, but things didn't go to plan in his maiden year.

Hamilton suffered both on and off the track in 2025, failing to pick up a single grand prix podium and giving some of the most dejected interviews of his esteemed career.

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There were even concerns the rough start to life at Ferrari could cause Hamilton to throw in the towel completely, but the 41-year-old has now revealed he was also struggling with injuries during the bleak campaign.

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Hamilton finds 'harmony' at Ferrari

Speaking to media in Spain ahead of this weekend's Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, Hamilton was asked what had changed for him personally since last season given that he now appears to be back on a positive trajectory.

"I mean, a lot has changed. Last year was not a good year at all in so many ways, but more harmony within the team," the 41-year-old replied.

Hamilton then alluded to being injured during his start to life with the Scuderia, revealing: "I think I'm fitter, I'm healthier, I'm in a better place personally, I've arrived with a much better attitude, I'd say even a better attitude than I started last year. No injuries like I started last year.

"I'm driving a car that I've helped develop as opposed to last year, I inherited a car that I had nothing to do with and it's a new era that I also prefer. So a combination of things and I'm just happier in my life as well."

Of course another thing that's changed for the F1 superstar is his love life. Ahead of his second season with Ferrari, Hamilton and reality TV star Kim Kardashian made their first public appearance together following relationship rumours.

At last weekend's Monaco GP Kim K then made her F1 paddock debut, with Hamilton telling media after his P2 finish: "It’s amazing to have her come this weekend and have the support."

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