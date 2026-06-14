F1 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
F1 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
The Barcelona Grand Prix takes place today!
The starting grid for the 2026 F1 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix later today (Sunday June 14) has been set following an exciting qualifying which saw George Russell make a statement.
Some 25 out of 35 wins at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya have come from pole position in F1 and Russell has the advantage over team-mate and championship leader Kimi Antonelli going into Sunday's race.
After the Italian teenager secured his fifth consecutive grand prix victory in Monaco last time out he extended his lead in the drivers' standings to 66 points.
But it is seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton who sits behind him now thanks to leapfrogging Russell in the championship.
And it is the top three in the standings who make up the top three on the starting grid for the Barcelona GP, making for an exciting long run down to Turn 1 after lights out this afternoon.
READ MORE: Mercedes F1 chief Wolff calls lawyer over Monaco GP penalty controversy
F1 Starting Grid - Barcelona Grand Prix
Here is the full starting grid for the 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix.
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|3
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|5
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|8
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|10
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|11
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|12
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|13
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|16
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|18
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|19
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|21
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|22
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
F1 Race Times - 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix
Lights out for the 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix is at 3pm local time (CEST).
Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix 2026 Session Times
Race - Sunday, June 14, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|15:00 Sunday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|14:00 Sunday
|United States (ET)
|09:00 Sunday
|United States (CT)
|08:00 Sunday
|United States (PT)
|06:00 Sunday
|Brazil (BRT)
|10:00 Sunday
|Australia (AWST)
|21:00 Sunday
|Australia (ACT)
|22:30 Sunday
|Australia (AET)
|23:00 Sunday
|Mexico (CST)
|07:00 Sunday
|Japan (JST)
|22:00 Sunday
|China (CST)
|21:00 Sunday
|South Africa (SAST)
|15:00 Sunday
|Egypt (EEST)
|16:00 Sunday
|India (IST)
|18:30 Sunday
|Singapore (SGT)
|21:00 Sunday
|Turkey (TRT)
|16:00 Sunday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|17:00 Sunday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|16:00 Sunday
How to watch the 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|*United States
|Apple TV
|China
|Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN
|Canada
|RDS, TSN
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet
|Luxembourg
|RTL Lux, Sky DE
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 Sport
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
READ MORE: Alonso shocks with 'probably last race' announcement at Barcelona Grand Prix
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Just in
Recommended by the editors
A Ferrari win and a watershed moment for Lewis Hamilton in 2007 F1 title race
F1 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
How US F1 fans can watch 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix for FREE
FIA announce Kimi Antonelli penalty verdict after Barcelona Grand Prix incident
Latest News
A Ferrari win and a watershed moment for Lewis Hamilton in 2007 F1 title race
- 4 minutes ago
F1 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
- 34 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton beats Antonelli as Kim Kardashian sends special gift
- 1 hour ago
When Lewis Hamilton last won an F1 race as the long wait continues for Ferrari megastar
- Today 00:20
How US F1 fans can watch 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix for FREE
- Yesterday 23:45
F1 star Lando Norris' girlfriend Magui Corceiro addresses 'fake relationship' claim
- Yesterday 22:44
Most read
'There should be no race': George Russell's call to scrap Monaco Grand Prix
- 4 june
Max Verstappen announces definitive F1 sabbatical decision
- 1 june
Monaco Grand Prix mayhem as Lewis Hamilton overcomes puncture for iconic F1 win
- 6 june
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty at Monaco Grand Prix
- 7 june
Christian Horner takes surprise new job after Red Bull F1 exit
- 3 june
F1 legend Christian Horner excited by new job as official statement released
- 9 june