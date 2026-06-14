F1 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

The starting grid for the 2026 F1 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix later today (Sunday June 14) has been set following an exciting qualifying which saw George Russell make a statement.

Some 25 out of 35 wins at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya have come from pole position in F1 and Russell has the advantage over team-mate and championship leader Kimi Antonelli going into Sunday's race.

After the Italian teenager secured his fifth consecutive grand prix victory in Monaco last time out he extended his lead in the drivers' standings to 66 points.

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But it is seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton who sits behind him now thanks to leapfrogging Russell in the championship.

And it is the top three in the standings who make up the top three on the starting grid for the Barcelona GP, making for an exciting long run down to Turn 1 after lights out this afternoon.

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F1 Starting Grid - Barcelona Grand Prix

Here is the full starting grid for the 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix.

F1 Race Times - 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix

Lights out for the 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix is at 3pm local time (CEST).

Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Race - Sunday, June 14, 2026

Location Time Local time (CEST) 15:00 Sunday British Summer Time (BST) 14:00 Sunday United States (ET) 09:00 Sunday United States (CT) 08:00 Sunday United States (PT) 06:00 Sunday Brazil (BRT) 10:00 Sunday Australia (AWST) 21:00 Sunday Australia (ACT) 22:30 Sunday Australia (AET) 23:00 Sunday Mexico (CST) 07:00 Sunday Japan (JST) 22:00 Sunday China (CST) 21:00 Sunday South Africa (SAST) 15:00 Sunday Egypt (EEST) 16:00 Sunday India (IST) 18:30 Sunday Singapore (SGT) 21:00 Sunday Turkey (TRT) 16:00 Sunday United Arab Emirates (GST) 17:00 Sunday Saudi Arabia (AST) 16:00 Sunday

Antonelli will start from P3 in Barcelona later today.

How to watch the 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports *United States Apple TV China Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN Canada RDS, TSN Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet Luxembourg RTL Lux, Sky DE Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 Sport Brazil Bandeirantes Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

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Written by Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan. View full biography

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