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Lewis Hamilton and George Russell smile ahead of the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix

F1 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell smile ahead of the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

The Barcelona Grand Prix takes place today!

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.

The starting grid for the 2026 F1 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix later today (Sunday June 14) has been set following an exciting qualifying which saw George Russell make a statement.

Some 25 out of 35 wins at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya have come from pole position in F1 and Russell has the advantage over team-mate and championship leader Kimi Antonelli going into Sunday's race.

After the Italian teenager secured his fifth consecutive grand prix victory in Monaco last time out he extended his lead in the drivers' standings to 66 points.

But it is seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton who sits behind him now thanks to leapfrogging Russell in the championship.

And it is the top three in the standings who make up the top three on the starting grid for the Barcelona GP, making for an exciting long run down to Turn 1 after lights out this afternoon.

READ MORE: Mercedes F1 chief Wolff calls lawyer over Monaco GP penalty controversy

F1 Starting Grid - Barcelona Grand Prix

Here is the full starting grid for the 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix.

F1 Barcelona Grand Prix Qualifying Results
Position Driver Team
1George RussellMercedes
2Lewis HamiltonFerrari
3Kimi AntonelliMercedes
4Lando NorrisMcLaren
5Max VerstappenRed Bull
6Isack HadjarRed Bull
7Oscar PiastriMcLaren
8Liam LawsonRacing Bulls
9Nico HulkenbergAudi
10Charles LeclercFerrari
11Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls
12Gabriel BortoletoAudi
13Franco ColapintoAlpine
14Pierre GaslyAlpine
15Oliver BearmanHaas
16Carlos SainzWilliams
17Esteban OconHaas
18Alex AlbonWilliams
19Sergio PerezCadillac
20Valtteri BottasCadillac
21Lance StrollAston Martin
22Fernando AlonsoAston Martin

F1 Race Times - 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix

Lights out for the 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix is at 3pm local time (CEST).

Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Race - Sunday, June 14, 2026

LocationTime
Local time (CEST)15:00 Sunday
British Summer Time (BST)14:00 Sunday
United States (ET)09:00 Sunday
United States (CT)08:00 Sunday
United States (PT)06:00 Sunday
Brazil (BRT)10:00 Sunday
Australia (AWST)21:00 Sunday
Australia (ACT)22:30 Sunday
Australia (AET)23:00 Sunday
Mexico (CST)07:00 Sunday
Japan (JST)22:00 Sunday
China (CST)21:00 Sunday
South Africa (SAST)15:00 Sunday
Egypt (EEST)16:00 Sunday
India (IST)18:30 Sunday
Singapore (SGT)21:00 Sunday
Turkey (TRT)16:00 Sunday
United Arab Emirates (GST)17:00 Sunday
Saudi Arabia (AST)16:00 Sunday
Antonelli will start from P3 in Barcelona later today.
Antonelli will start from P3 in Barcelona later today.

How to watch the 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
*United StatesApple TV
ChinaShanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN
CanadaRDS, TSN
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet
LuxembourgRTL Lux, Sky DE
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 Sport
BrazilBandeirantes
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

READ MORE: Alonso shocks with 'probably last race' announcement at Barcelona Grand Prix

Kerry Violet
Written by
Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor
Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan.
View full biography

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