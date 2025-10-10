close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Horner in Red Bull kit looking down at his phone

F1 News Today: Ferrari chiefs meet for discussions as Christian Horner return issue raised

F1 News Today: Ferrari chiefs meet for discussions as Christian Horner return issue raised

Dan Ripley
Horner in Red Bull kit looking down at his phone

Christian Horner's return to Formula 1 has been discussed by a rival team chief as he looks to bounce back following his Red Bull axing in July.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari bosses meet for discussions after Lewis Hamilton complaints

Related image
Related image

Ferrari's big bosses are meeting for discussions following the team's poor form in F1 this season, according to reports.

➡️ READ MORE

Fernando Alonso 'scared to drive' for McLaren during heated Lewis Hamilton F1 title battle

Related image
Related image

Spanish F1 journalist Antonio Lobato has revealed some intricate details about Fernando Alonso's tumultuous year spent with McLaren in 2007.

➡️ READ MORE

Petronas chief apologises after Singapore GP podium celebrations causes backlash

Related image
Related image

Petronas CEO Tengku Muhammad Taufik has issued an apology after his Singapore Grand Prix F1 podium celebrations caused backlash.

➡️ READ MORE

Daniel Ricciardo tipped for dream McLaren role after 'astonishing' F1 axing from team

Related image
Related image

F1 icon Daniel Ricciardo's axing by McLaren back in 2022 has been described as 'astonishing', with journalist Peter Windsor hinting at a blockbuster McLaren driver lineup.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star hits out at driver WAGs on TV after Singapore Grand Prix complaints

Related image
Related image

Williams F1 star Carlos Sainz has criticised F1's use of drivers' girlfriends and partners during TV coverage of the Singapore Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

F1 Christian Horner F1 News Today

Latest News

F1 News Today: Ferrari chiefs meet for discussions as Christian Horner return issue raised
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Ferrari chiefs meet for discussions as Christian Horner return issue raised

  • 15 minutes ago
F1 star hits out at driver WAGs on TV after Singapore Grand Prix complaints
Singapore Grand Prix

F1 star hits out at driver WAGs on TV after Singapore Grand Prix complaints

  • Yesterday 22:45
Daniel Ricciardo tipped for dream McLaren role after 'astonishing' F1 axing from team
Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo tipped for dream McLaren role after 'astonishing' F1 axing from team

  • Yesterday 21:56
Petronas chief apologises after Singapore GP podium celebrations causes backlash
Latest F1 News

Petronas chief apologises after Singapore GP podium celebrations causes backlash

  • Yesterday 21:12
Fernando Alonso 'scared to drive' for McLaren during heated Lewis Hamilton F1 title battle
F1 Legends

Fernando Alonso 'scared to drive' for McLaren during heated Lewis Hamilton F1 title battle

  • Yesterday 20:28
F1 News Today: Historic Hamilton disqualification looms over Ferrari star as FIA verdict divides drivers
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Historic Hamilton disqualification looms over Ferrari star as FIA verdict divides drivers

  • Yesterday 20:08
More news

Most read

Lewis Hamilton absence confirmed at Singapore GP as Ferrari team-mate steps up
250.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton absence confirmed at Singapore GP as Ferrari team-mate steps up

  • 1 october
 FIA statement confirms disqualification verdict for Max Verstappen after Azerbaijan GP victory
200.000+ views

FIA statement confirms disqualification verdict for Max Verstappen after Azerbaijan GP victory

  • 22 september
 F1 News Today: Max Verstappen absences confirmed as Red Bull bosses hold crisis meeting
150.000+ views

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen absences confirmed as Red Bull bosses hold crisis meeting

  • 2 october
 Zak Brown announces $4.1billion McLaren sale
150.000+ views

Zak Brown announces $4.1billion McLaren sale

  • 29 september
 Yuki Tsunoda drive announced as Red Bull F1 partnership comes to an end
100.000+ views

Yuki Tsunoda drive announced as Red Bull F1 partnership comes to an end

  • 27 september
 George Russell FIA penalty decision reached at Singapore GP
100.000+ views

George Russell FIA penalty decision reached at Singapore GP

  • 5 october

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x