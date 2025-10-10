F1 News Today: Ferrari chiefs meet for discussions as Christian Horner return issue raised
Christian Horner's return to Formula 1 has been discussed by a rival team chief as he looks to bounce back following his Red Bull axing in July.
Ferrari bosses meet for discussions after Lewis Hamilton complaints
Ferrari's big bosses are meeting for discussions following the team's poor form in F1 this season, according to reports.
Fernando Alonso 'scared to drive' for McLaren during heated Lewis Hamilton F1 title battle
Spanish F1 journalist Antonio Lobato has revealed some intricate details about Fernando Alonso's tumultuous year spent with McLaren in 2007.
Petronas chief apologises after Singapore GP podium celebrations causes backlash
Petronas CEO Tengku Muhammad Taufik has issued an apology after his Singapore Grand Prix F1 podium celebrations caused backlash.
Daniel Ricciardo tipped for dream McLaren role after 'astonishing' F1 axing from team
F1 icon Daniel Ricciardo's axing by McLaren back in 2022 has been described as 'astonishing', with journalist Peter Windsor hinting at a blockbuster McLaren driver lineup.
F1 star hits out at driver WAGs on TV after Singapore Grand Prix complaints
Williams F1 star Carlos Sainz has criticised F1's use of drivers' girlfriends and partners during TV coverage of the Singapore Grand Prix.
