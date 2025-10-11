Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll has appeared emotional in a recent interview after being asked how he deals with criticism in F1.

The 26-year-old competed in his debut season of F1 at just 18 years of age and has gone on to race against some of the sport's greats.

Thanks to the determination of his father and Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll, Lance has now been joined at the team by F1 design legend Adrian Newey. The Canadian and his team-mate of three years Fernando Alonso will be looking forward to the new regulations in 2026 with one of the greatest minds in F1 on their side, with many believing the future looks bright for the Silverstone outfit.

But things haven't always been pleasant for Stroll.

Since his debut with Williams in 2017, he has faced criticism for his path into the sport, an issue that has only been exacerbated since joining the team his father purchased.

Stroll opens up on 'unfair share' of hate

Speaking to former F1 presenter Jake Humphrey as part of Aston Martin's Unearth Your Greatness series, Stroll was questioned about dealing with scrutiny and what Humphrey described as his 'unfair share' of criticism through the years.

Stroll could be seen taking a moment to gather his emotions, lost for words at first over the issue.

Humphrey suggested it was a difficult topic to discuss, to which the F1 star admitted shakily: “Yeah, it is for sure. I like to see it as just noise. If I buy into it, it bothers me for sure."

The Canadian driver then explained his response to handling mental struggles in F1 and blocking out negativity, adding: "People are going to try and bring you down and tell you that you can't do it, but you've just got to stay in your lane, keep believing and keep grinding.

"﻿I try to live in my world and not the world, in that sense. There's always going to be criticism. You have a couple of good races, you're great; you have a couple bad ones, you suck.

"That's never going to change, and that's why I think being surrounded by important people and valuing the opinion of people that you care about is so important. Don't take criticism from someone you wouldn't take advice from.

"I'm very fortunate to have people around me who support me when I'm dwelling on what happened last weekend. ﻿They're pulling my arm and saying, 'New race, new opportunity. Let's get it.'"

F1 HEADLINES: Ferrari chiefs meet as Christian Horner return discussed

READ MORE: Ferrari see over $15billion WIPEOUT after worst day in history

READ MORE: Red Bull F1 chief confirms talks with McLaren star after team release

READ MORE: McLaren stars summoned to HQ after Singapore GP driver clash

Related