McLaren stars summoned to HQ after Singapore GP driver clash

McLaren F1 stars Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were summoned to the team headquarters in Woking this week following a mixed weekend at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The papaya duo headed to Marina Bay Street Circuit last time out knowing the constructors' trophy was on the line, and as ever, the pair were likely reminded to keep things clean between them on track.

However on lap one of the 18th round of the 2025 campaign, Norris squeezed down the inside of his team-mate and went three-wide with Max Verstappen in the mix, a move that resulted in Norris making contact with Piastri's car.

Having broken the team's rule of never colliding with a team-mate, Norris drove on to claim P3 and as a result, the constructors' championship for McLaren. But Piastri was less than pleased with how things had gone down, with the celebrations somewhat spoilt.

But as the team were summoned to MTC this week, McLaren's driver disagreements appeared to have been settled, with Piastri and Norris both present to celebrate their championship with the staff.

McLaren celebrate 10th constructors' triumph

Following a chaotic weekend, McLaren took to social media to prove that their driver conflict was behind them and the celebrations were well under way after their 2025 victory.

In a post on their official Instagram, Norris and Piastri could be seen with one hand on the trophy each, with a sea of papaya behind them as the whole team celebrated their first consecutive team win since 1991.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown and team principal Andrea Stella were also present at the team's headquarters for the memorable moment, standing proudly beside their driver lineup as confetti rained down on the team.

Having wrapped up the constructors' title with six rounds to go, McLaren can now focus on their fight in the drivers' championship, which Piastri currently leads by 22 points.

With three sprint weekends left on the calendar in Austin, Brazil and Qatar, there are plenty of opportunities for Norris or even Verstappen to pick up points and challenge Piastri to the first title triumph of his F1 career.

