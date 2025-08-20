F1 star Oscar Piastri has finally cleared up any lingering confusion over what sticking to papaya rules entails.

McLaren - led by Zak Brown - have been consistent in their stance that title rivals Piastri and team-mate Lando Norris have permission to race each other, with team strategy often coming second in the pecking order.

While that has made for some thrilling battles between the two, that approach out has at times come under criticism, particularly last season when the squad were chasing a first constructors' title since 1998.

This year, both drivers have been fighting it out at the top of the drivers' championship, with one of them almost certain to be crowned champion for the first time.

In an interview with Autosport, Piastri revealed: “There's always been a lot more made out about papaya rules than what there actually is.

“It is literally one rule, which is: don't crash into each other.

“That's kind of, you know, an unsaid rule in in every team. I think we've always been very open about how we go racing.

"I think trying to not spring any surprises on us as drivers, that's been the biggest thing because, you know, that's where things become difficult when you don't expect something to happen.”

Lando Norris crashed out of the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix after colliding with Oscar Piastri

Norris bounces back from Canadian GP disaster

While the drivers have kept things pretty clean on the track thus far, one incident between at the Canadian Grand Prix back in June had disastrous consequences for Norris.

The Brit attempted an audacious overtake on his team-mate as they scrapped for fourth spot, but got it all wrong, making contact with the championship leader before crashing out and costing himself valuable points.

He has since bounced back from that error in some style, winning three of the four races prior to the summer break to chip away at Piastri's advantage.

Norris goes in to next weekend's Dutch GP just nine points off his McLaren partner, knowing that a victory could see him move to the top of the standings.

