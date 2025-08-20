McLaren F1 star FINALLY explains papaya rules
McLaren F1 star FINALLY explains papaya rules
F1 star Oscar Piastri has finally cleared up any lingering confusion over what sticking to papaya rules entails.
McLaren - led by Zak Brown - have been consistent in their stance that title rivals Piastri and team-mate Lando Norris have permission to race each other, with team strategy often coming second in the pecking order.
While that has made for some thrilling battles between the two, that approach out has at times come under criticism, particularly last season when the squad were chasing a first constructors' title since 1998.
This year, both drivers have been fighting it out at the top of the drivers' championship, with one of them almost certain to be crowned champion for the first time.
In an interview with Autosport, Piastri revealed: “There's always been a lot more made out about papaya rules than what there actually is.
“It is literally one rule, which is: don't crash into each other.
“That's kind of, you know, an unsaid rule in in every team. I think we've always been very open about how we go racing.
"I think trying to not spring any surprises on us as drivers, that's been the biggest thing because, you know, that's where things become difficult when you don't expect something to happen.”
Norris bounces back from Canadian GP disaster
While the drivers have kept things pretty clean on the track thus far, one incident between at the Canadian Grand Prix back in June had disastrous consequences for Norris.
The Brit attempted an audacious overtake on his team-mate as they scrapped for fourth spot, but got it all wrong, making contact with the championship leader before crashing out and costing himself valuable points.
He has since bounced back from that error in some style, winning three of the four races prior to the summer break to chip away at Piastri's advantage.
Norris goes in to next weekend's Dutch GP just nine points off his McLaren partner, knowing that a victory could see him move to the top of the standings.
F1 HEADLINES: Martin Brundle replacement found as green light given for 2026 change
READ MORE: Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff drops hint over 2026 driver comeback
READ MORE: F1 drivers height: How tall are Hamilton, Verstappen and Tsunoda
READ MORE: F1 drivers age: How old are Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen, Norris and co?
Related
Latest News
McLaren F1 star FINALLY explains papaya rules
- 2 hours ago
F1 team sponsor criticised after streamer death
- 3 hours ago
F1 Dutch Grand Prix to be shown for FREE
- Today 11:59
F1 News Today: Martin Brundle replacement found as green light given for 2026 change
- Today 11:41
Mercedes are sleepwalking into Red Bull nightmare
- Today 10:57
Lando Norris should be 'scared' in F1 title battle
- Today 09:57
Most read
Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict issued by FIA after late Hungarian GP test
- 5 august
Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Hungarian Grand Prix
- 4 august
F1 Penalty Points: Max Verstappen race ban looms as FIA issue penalty verdict for Lewis Hamilton incident
- 4 august
F1 Results Today: Norris and Piastri INCHES from disaster as FIA investigation looms at Hungarian GP
- 1 august
Jos Verstappen left 'fuming' after Sky Sports F1 interview
- 31 july
FIA announce penalty verdict after controversial Max Verstappen incident at Hungarian GP
- 1 august