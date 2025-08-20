close global

﻿
Martin Brundle in 2023

F1 News Today: Martin Brundle replacement found as green light given for 2026 change

F1 News Today: Martin Brundle replacement found as green light given for 2026 change

Martin Brundle in 2023

The Sky Sports F1 broadcast would be incomplete without the voice of Martin Brundle; but should the time come for him to retire, the perfect replacement is ready and waiting for the role.

➡️ READ MORE

Fernando Alonso green lights F1 switch

Aston Martin F1 star Fernando Alonso says he would be in favour of a potential change to the driver lineup on the grid next season.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton clears the air over controversial Ferrari act

Lewis Hamilton has cleared up speculation regarding controversial documents he sent to the team earlier this season.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 boss 'embarrassed' after Schumacher gesture

Williams F1 boss James Vowles has recalled a touching gesture from seven-time champion Michael Schumacher that left him feeling rather sheepish.

➡️ READ MORE

Silverstone dwarfs F1 rivals

Silverstone has triumphed over rival F1 circuits as the most attended grand prix of the 2025 season heading into the summer break.

➡️ READ MORE

