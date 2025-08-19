Fernando Alonso green lights F1 switch
Fernando Alonso green lights F1 switch
Aston Martin F1 star Fernando Alonso says he would be in favour of a potential change to the driver lineup on the grid next season.
The Spaniard currently races alongside Lance Stroll at the iconic British outfit, with former F2 champion Felipe Drugovich operating as reserve driver.
Drugovich - who has yet to feature in a grand prix for the team - has been linked with one of the vacant spots at 2026 debutants Cadillac.
And with Aston Martin once again unable to offer him a full-time seat in 2026, Alonso admits he would love to see his team-mate land a place on the grid elsewhere.
“It would be great to see him in F1," he said, as reported by Motorsport Week. "He has an incredible talent, Formula 2 was a demonstration.”
“We can see it here every day when we work with him.. The simulator work, some of the free practices that he has
“He has been always delivering the performance that the team was asking, even with very limited kilometres.
“It would be interesting to see him in a full-time drive and I hope it happens.”
Who will line up for Cadillac in 2026?
Brazilian-born Drugovich is not the only name to be put forward as a potential option for Cadillac next season, with experienced pros Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez widely believed to be the frontrunners.
IndyCar racer Colton Horta is also in the mix, as is former Mercedes reserve driver Mick Schumacher, who has been competing in the World Endurance Championship with Alpine this season.
And on Monday, McLaren starlet Alex Dunne offered a cryptic response when asked if he could be lining up for the American outfit.
Team principal Graeme Lowdon has been criticised in some quarters for not already having a driver pairing confirmed, but he believes the team will be rewarded for taking their time to get the decision right.
F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen tipped for NEW team-mate as major 2026 hint drops
READ MORE: Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff drops hint over 2026 driver comeback
READ MORE: F1 world champions: Full list from Farina to four-time King Verstappen
READ MORE: F1 drivers height: How tall are Hamilton, Verstappen and Tsunoda
Related
Latest News
Former Angela Cullen driver issues contract statement
- 2 hours ago
Fernando Alonso green lights F1 switch
- 3 hours ago
Sky Sports F1 pundit hits out at colleague
- Today 10:56
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen tipped for NEW team-mate as major 2026 hint drops
- Today 10:37
Ferrari owner green lights Vasseur's F1 operation
- Today 09:57
Verstappen Red Bull crisis far from over as F1 legend issues $50m Mercedes claim
- Today 09:12
Most read
Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict issued by FIA after late Hungarian GP test
- 5 august
Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Hungarian Grand Prix
- 4 august
F1 Penalty Points: Max Verstappen race ban looms as FIA issue penalty verdict for Lewis Hamilton incident
- 4 august
F1 Results Today: Norris and Piastri INCHES from disaster as FIA investigation looms at Hungarian GP
- 1 august
Jos Verstappen left 'fuming' after Sky Sports F1 interview
- 31 july
FIA announce penalty verdict after controversial Max Verstappen incident at Hungarian GP
- 1 august