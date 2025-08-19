Fernando Alonso green lights F1 switch

Aston Martin F1 star Fernando Alonso says he would be in favour of a potential change to the driver lineup on the grid next season.

The Spaniard currently races alongside Lance Stroll at the iconic British outfit, with former F2 champion Felipe Drugovich operating as reserve driver.

Drugovich - who has yet to feature in a grand prix for the team - has been linked with one of the vacant spots at 2026 debutants Cadillac.

And with Aston Martin once again unable to offer him a full-time seat in 2026, Alonso admits he would love to see his team-mate land a place on the grid elsewhere.

“It would be great to see him in F1," he said, as reported by Motorsport Week. "He has an incredible talent, Formula 2 was a demonstration.”

“We can see it here every day when we work with him.. The simulator work, some of the free practices that he has

“He has been always delivering the performance that the team was asking, even with very limited kilometres.

“It would be interesting to see him in a full-time drive and I hope it happens.”

Reserve driver Felipe Drugovich has been part of the Aston Martin stable since 2022

Who will line up for Cadillac in 2026?

Brazilian-born Drugovich is not the only name to be put forward as a potential option for Cadillac next season, with experienced pros Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez widely believed to be the frontrunners.

IndyCar racer Colton Horta is also in the mix, as is former Mercedes reserve driver Mick Schumacher, who has been competing in the World Endurance Championship with Alpine this season.

And on Monday, McLaren starlet Alex Dunne offered a cryptic response when asked if he could be lining up for the American outfit.

Team principal Graeme Lowdon has been criticised in some quarters for not already having a driver pairing confirmed, but he believes the team will be rewarded for taking their time to get the decision right.

