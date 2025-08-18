McLaren star delivers cryptic response to Cadillac transfer rumours

As speculation continues to mount over what the 2026 grid will look like, a McLaren star has issued a cryptic response to Cadillac F1 transfer rumours.

While McLaren have locked in both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri on long-term deals for next season and beyond, there is a driver within their development programme who will be searching for a F1 opportunity elsewhere.

Alex Dunne impressed the F1 paddock when he jumped into Norris’ McLaren during FP1 at the Austrian Grand Prix, and his talent has led to speculation he could be a potential candidate for the Cadillac seat in 2026.

During an appearance at an event at Mondello Park Racetrack in Ireland this weekend, however, Dunne was asked live on stage whether he would be driving for McLaren or Cadillac next year.

"The easy answer is, as long as I’m in F1 I don’t really care," he said.

Dunne then continued to cryptically discuss a potential F1 drive, claiming he had some information that he could not give away.

"Well, I don’t have a whole lot of information, but the information I do have I can’t give away," he added.

"I think for me, I’ve always said, the most important thing for me right now is F2 and the best opportunity I’m going to give myself at being an F1 driver is by winning in F2 and that’s what I want to do."

Is Alex Dunne F1 bound?

Will we see Alex Dunne in F1?

Dunne has equally demonstrated his capabilities in Formula 2 this year, winning two races in Bahrain and Imola.

The Irish driver also took the chequered flag first during a wet race in Belgium, but was stripped of the result after he was handed a 10-second time penalty.

A Dunne victory would have seen him rocket to the top of the standings in the championship, but his penalty deprived him of that chance, and he is now 30 points behind championship leader Leonardo Fornaroli.

The 19-year-old also lost a podium finish at the Austrian GP two races prior, where he was disqualified after excessive plank wear was found on the skid block of his car.

Without these minimal infringements, it is easy to imagine Dunne leading the standings in F2 heading into the final rounds in Italy, Azerbaijan, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

