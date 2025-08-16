close global

Hamilton, Ferrari, socials

Hamilton receives Ferrari boost ahead of iconic grand prix

Hamilton, Ferrari, socials

Lewis Hamilton has received a much-needed boost ahead of one of the most eagerly anticipated races on the F1 calendar.

The seven-time world champion is in desperate need of a pick-me-up having endured a miserable first season with Ferrari following his blockbuster move from Mercedes.

He is currently midway through his summer break, giving him the chance to reflect and regroup before entering the final 10 races of the campaign.

Next up is a trip to Zandvoort for the Dutch Grand Prix, before he heads to Monza for Ferrari's home race.

And despite his ongoing struggles at the Scuderia, he can at least look forward to getting a special welcome from the Tifosi who will turn up in their thousands once again to offer their support to the Brit from the stands.

And as reported in La Gazzetta dello Sport, race organisers have confirmed that Sunday's grand prix on September 7 has already sold out one month in advance.

The Tifosi are set to take over at the Italian GP in Monza next month

Ferrari hope for 2024 repeat at Monza

The team return to the iconic Autodromo Nazionale Monza still chasing a first F1 victory of the season.

Hamilton would likely settle for a spot on the podium having yet to achieve that feat in red in a grand prix event, while Leclerc aims to follow-up his stunning 2024 triumph in front of the Ferrari faithful.

Leclerc and Hamilton occupy fifth and sixth spot in the drivers' standings, with their championship dreams over for another year.

Hamilton has previously stated that he his focus has already shifted towards next season, when new engine regulations are set to shake up the sport.

But there remain serious doubts over whether he will still be in a job given his failure to meet expectations this season.

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Dutch Grand Prix Monza Tifosi La Gazzetta dello Sport
