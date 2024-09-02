F1 Italian Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied

Charles Leclerc has secured a sensational victory at the 2024 Italian Grand Prix, giving Ferrari their first home win since 2019.

The Monegasque driver outwitted his rivals with a perfectly executed one-stop strategy, holding off a charging Oscar Piastri who was on a two-stopper.

This was the first time a Ferrari driver had topped the Monza podium since 2019 when Leclerc claimed a memorable victory ahead of Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton FUMES as FIA issue Monza punishment ahead of Italian Grand Prix

F1 RESULTS: Ferrari spark WILD Monza celebrations as Verstappen title gap cut

Despite starting from pole, Lando Norris was unable to fend off team-mate Oscar Piastri's challenge. The Australian made a daring move on the opening lap, taking the lead from Norris and relegating him to third.

Further down the order, Carlos Sainz edged out Hamilton for fourth place, while Max Verstappen's winless streak now stands at six races after settling for P6.

George Russell in the other Mercedes has also had a difficult afternoon after sustaining front wing damage earlier in the race, eventually dropping from third on the grid to a lowly seventh.

Rounding out the top 10 were Sergio Perez, Alexander Albon, and Kevin Magnussen, with the latter slapped with a one-race suspension in Azerbaijan after receiving two more penalty points and bringing his total to 12 points - becoming the first driver to be banned under this system since its inception in 2014.

As things stand, Verstappen currently leads the drivers' championship by 62 points over his closest rival Norris, while McLaren have closed the gap with Red Bull in the constructors' championship to just eight points heading into the final eight races.

2024 Italian Grand Prix - Final classification

1. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]: 1:14:40.727s

2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]: +2.664s

3. Lando Norris [McLaren]: +6.153s

4. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]: +15.621s

5. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]: +22.820s

6. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]: +37.932s

7. George Russell [Mercedes]: +39.715s

8. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]: +54.148s

9. Alex Albon [Williams]: +1:08.302s

10. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]*: +1:07.456s

11. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]: +1:08.495s

12. Franco Colapinto [Williams]: +1:21.308s

13. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]*: +1:33.452s

14. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]: +1 lap

15. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]: +1 lap

16. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]: +1 lap

17. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]: +1 lap

18. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]: +1 lap

19. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]: +1 lap

NC. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]: DNF



Fastest Lap: Lando Norris [McLaren]: 1:21.432s on lap 53

Note: Ricciardo received a five-second time penalty for forcing another driver off the track, followed by an additional 10 seconds for failing to serve the first penalty correctly.

Magnussen was also given a 10-second time penalty for causing a collision with Gasly, and he is now suspended from the next race in Baku after bringing his total penalty points to 12.

READ MORE: F1 Penalties Explained: What are they and how do drivers get banned?

Related