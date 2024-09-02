close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Verstappen calls for Hamilton PENALTY as F1 star takes aim at team-mate

F1 News Today: Verstappen calls for Hamilton PENALTY as F1 star takes aim at team-mate

F1 News Today: Verstappen calls for Hamilton PENALTY as F1 star takes aim at team-mate

F1 News Today: Verstappen calls for Hamilton PENALTY as F1 star takes aim at team-mate

Max Verstappen has taken to team radio to suggest that Lewis Hamilton be given a penalty after a chaotic start in Monza.

➡️ READ MORE

Norris hits out at F1 team-mate after McLaren missed opportunity

Lando Norris has hinted that he was taken by surprise by his McLaren team-mate's decision to try and overtake him during the first lap of the Italian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen ‘no longer has a future at Red Bull’ - GPFans’ Italian Grand Prix Hot Takes

After all the talk of a potential Lando Norris-Max Verstappen championship battle in the build-up to the Italian Grand Prix, it was another star who stood out in Monza.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen’s Monza MELTDOWN and pious F1 pups: Things you might've missed at the Italian GP

Against all odds and expectations Ferrari finally completed the perfect strategy that allowed Charles Leclerc to take a spectacular Monza victory.

➡️ READ MORE

Leclerc shares EPIC Monza selfie after Italian GP heroics

Charles Leclerc has shared an incredible selfie after achieving a spectacular victory at Monza.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Monza
F1 News Today: Hamilton FUMES as FIA issue Monza punishment at Italian Grand Prix
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton FUMES as FIA issue Monza punishment at Italian Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 15:00
  • 1
F1 News Today: Hamilton delivers Antonelli warning as star faces RACE BAN threat
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton delivers Antonelli warning as star faces RACE BAN threat

  • August 31, 2024 15:24

Latest News

Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton BLASTS F1 team over costly Monza error

  • 14 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

F1 champion makes AUDACIOUS financial support claim for Mercedes chief Wolff

  • 59 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Verstappen 'DONE' with Red Bull after team disappointment

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen calls for Hamilton PENALTY as F1 star takes aim at team-mate

  • 3 hours ago
Italian Grand Prix

F1 Italian Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied

  • 3 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo stung by double FIA punishment as F1 star BANNED for next race - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x