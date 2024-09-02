F1 News Today: Verstappen calls for Hamilton PENALTY as F1 star takes aim at team-mate
Max Verstappen has taken to team radio to suggest that Lewis Hamilton be given a penalty after a chaotic start in Monza.
Norris hits out at F1 team-mate after McLaren missed opportunity
Lando Norris has hinted that he was taken by surprise by his McLaren team-mate's decision to try and overtake him during the first lap of the Italian Grand Prix.
Verstappen ‘no longer has a future at Red Bull’ - GPFans’ Italian Grand Prix Hot Takes
After all the talk of a potential Lando Norris-Max Verstappen championship battle in the build-up to the Italian Grand Prix, it was another star who stood out in Monza.
Verstappen’s Monza MELTDOWN and pious F1 pups: Things you might've missed at the Italian GP
Against all odds and expectations Ferrari finally completed the perfect strategy that allowed Charles Leclerc to take a spectacular Monza victory.
Leclerc shares EPIC Monza selfie after Italian GP heroics
Charles Leclerc has shared an incredible selfie after achieving a spectacular victory at Monza.
Latest News
Hamilton BLASTS F1 team over costly Monza error
- 14 minutes ago
F1 champion makes AUDACIOUS financial support claim for Mercedes chief Wolff
- 59 minutes ago
Verstappen 'DONE' with Red Bull after team disappointment
- 1 hour ago
- 3 hours ago
F1 Italian Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied
- 3 hours ago
Ricciardo stung by double FIA punishment as F1 star BANNED for next race - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
