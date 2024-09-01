Norris hits out at F1 team-mate after McLaren missed opportunity
Norris hits out at F1 team-mate after McLaren missed opportunity
Lando Norris has hinted that he was taken by surprise by his McLaren team-mate's decision to try and overtake him during the first lap of the Italian Grand Prix.
McLaren started the race one-and-two following a stunning qualifying in which they once again demolished the competition.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton FUMES as FIA issue Monza punishment ahead of Italian Grand Prix
F1 RESULTS: Ferrari spark WILD Monza celebrations as Verstappen title gap cut
However, neither Piastri nor Norris finished the race on top, with Charles Leclerc taking the victory at Monza in front of his adoring Ferrari fans.
In a blow to the team's constructors' and drivers' championship chances, Piastri finished second behind Leclerc with Norris third, not able to maximise Max Verstappen's disastrous sixth-place finish.
McLaren championship hopes damaged
Following a decent start from Norris, the pole sitter managed to keep both Piastri and George Russell behind him heading into Turn 1, before Piastri got the better exit heading towards the second corner.
The young Australian made a move on his team-mate into Turn 2, seemingly taking Norris by surprise as the Brit suffered a wobble which also allowed eventual winner Leclerc to get past him.
Norris' race engineer Will Joseph later told the Brit over team radio that the pair would be allowed to follow 'papaya rules', suggesting that they were allowed to race each other despite fighting for both world championship titles.
Norris is the only driver that can realistically beat Verstappen to the 2024 drivers' title, and many pundits have called for the team to prioritise his championship fight.
READ MORE: F1 star on verge of RACE BAN after Monza penalty
Speaking after the race, Norris suggested that Piastri's move may have put their constructors' championship hopes at risk too.
"I feel he got way too close for comfort," he told Sky Sports.
"We could both have easily been out in that first corner if I broke one metre later. If I could rewind, I would do stuff slightly differently. But it is what it is.
"Charles won by two seconds in the end and the fact he got ahead probably gained him two seconds over the course of the race.
"We couldn't achieve a one-stop as our degradation was too high on the front tyres. That is a weakness for us at the minute.
"Hindsight is a wonderful thing," he added. "We always review things.
"We are doing a very good job. Today was not our day and we didn't get things correct but I wouldn't say we got them wrong either.
"I certainly couldn't have done a one stop as a second car, which is tougher than being the first car.
"Trying to keep with Oscar in the dirty air meant I had to use a lot more tyre. That is just the price I paid."
READ MORE: FIA issue DOUBLE Ricciardo penalty as RB RETIRE car at Italian GP
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Verstappen FUMES at Red Bull in explosive X-rated rant
- 58 minutes ago
Norris hits out at F1 team-mate after McLaren missed opportunity
- 1 hour ago
- 1
FIA BAN F1 star for next race after latest crash
- 2 hours ago
Verstappen ‘no longer has a future at Red Bull’ - GPFans’ Italian Grand Prix Hot Takes
- 3 hours ago
F1 Results Today: Ferrari spark WILD Monza celebrations as Verstappen title gap cut
- Today 16:23
F1 star on verge of RACE BAN after Monza penalty
- Today 16:04
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct