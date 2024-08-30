Norris backed at McLaren as No 1 driver declaration made

McLaren have been told to be decisive and back Lando Norris as their No 1 driver over Oscar Piastri.

The British racer emerged as a surprise challenger for the 2024 Formula 1 world drivers' championship, with last weekend's dominant victory over leader Max Verstappen in Zandvoort further underlining his credentials.

The win was his second of the season, following on from an emotional maiden triumph in Miami back in May, and with just nine races remaining, now sits 70 points behind his Red Bull rival.

Though not in the hunt for the title, Norris' team-mate Oscar Piastri has also enjoyed a stellar campaign in just his second season in the sport.

The Australian has consistently beaten the likes of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton and Verstappen's Red Bull partner Sergio Perez, with his victory in Hungary earlier this year highlighting his recent improvements.

McLaren 'must put Norris first'

McLaren boss Zak Brown has been impressed with the performances of both drivers, but hinted that a decision over who would get preferential treatment as the season goes on would be made imminently.

Former Jaguar driver Johnny Herbert has now weighed in on the debate, calling on Brown and McLaren to put Norris first as he attempts to secure a sensational world championship win.

Speaking to Poker Apps Ltd, Herbert said: "They [McLaren] have probably been the benchmark since before Silverstone.

"They've made mistakes as a team. Lando, we know, has made a few mistakes as well, but I think what's interesting now is the strength that Lando is showing from the disappointment that he had in Hungary to bouncing back to having this result last weekend.

"There is now a really important decision that needs to be made - they should back Lando now.

"The team has to put Lando first, they should be giving everything to him to go for the drivers' championship.

"The constructors’ championship will come their way if everything goes perfectly for them.

"Oscar is still doing a great job, he's still collecting the haul of points that he needs and he's going to be probably stronger in some races than others.

"But I have to say, Lando is the stronger one of two in every single race that we are going into."

