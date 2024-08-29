Mercedes announce driver REPLACEMENT for Italian GP

Mercedes have announced that one of their star drivers is set to be replaced at this weekend's Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix.

The team come into Monza off the back of a disappointing result in Zandvoort last time out, with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finishing seventh and eighth respectively.

After seeing a Mercedes driver stand on top of the podium on three of the four previous outings, hopes were high that the team would once again be in the mix at the top of the order in what was the first race after the summer break.

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton had been in excellent form ahead of the Dutch GP

Boss Toto Wolff is hoping to see an improvement at this weekend's race in Monza

Wolff ready for 'exciting moment' in Monza

Preparations are already well underway for this weekend's event in Monza, and ahead of Friday's first practice, team principal Toto Wolff has opted to shake up his driver line-up.

It has now been revealed that 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli will step into Russell's W15 for FP1, giving the Italian his first opportunity to experience a race weekend.

Antonelli is expected to take over from the departing Hamilton in 2025, with the seven-time world champion set to embark on a new challenge at Ferrari.

Wolff has consistently expressed his admiration for the Mercedes junior driver having kept a close eye on his progress in F2, where he has collected a sprint race and grand prix victory in his maiden campaign in the sport's second tier.

Speaking on the team's official website, Wolff spoke of his excitement at the prospect of seeing the talented rookie share the track with F1's biggest stars.

Kimi Antonelli is looking forward to his first taste of FP1 action

“Kimi has been part of our junior programme since he was 12 so this is an exciting moment for both him and the team," he said.

“I am sure he will enjoy the experience of driving in front of his home crowd, and in turn I am sure they will be excited to see a new Italian talent on track.

“We look forward to seeing Kimi in the W15 on Friday morning and contributing to the team’s start to the weekend.”

Antontelli added: "Taking part in my first FP1 is going to be really special.

"I'm really excited to drive the W15 and share the track with so many amazing drivers. I can't wait for it!"

