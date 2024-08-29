F1 safety car CRASHES at Italian Grand Prix

A bizarre safety car crash has interrupted preparations for this weekend's Italian Grand Prix in Monza.

Formula 1 returns to the iconic circuit for the 16th round of what has already been a thrilling 2024 season.

Defending Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen will hope to secure a third straight victory at the legendary track on Sunday, but must contend with the threat of McLaren rival Lando Norris, who dominated last week's race in Zandvoort.

The pair are currently locked in a fight for the drivers' title, and with just nine races remaining, the pressure is ramping up.

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen will renew their rivalry in Monza this weekend

F1 Safety Car crashes at Monza

Before the action gets underway during Friday's FP1, organisers at the track have been busy making last-minute preparations to ensure the event runs smoothly.

However, an incident on Thursday afternoon during the safety car test run put a temporary halt to proceedings.

While completing his mandatory system checks and fast laps to make sure everything is in order, safety car driver Bernd Maylander lost control of his Aston Martin at Parabolica.

Bernd Maylander was unhurt after crashing into the barriers during a safety car test run

The vehicle skidded across the asphalt run-off area and and gravel trap before crashing into the tyre barriers at the edge of the track.

Eerste crash van dit weekend op Monza. Bernd Mayländer gecrasht met de safety car. pic.twitter.com/yq7GSDBiHA — Erik van Haren (@ErikvHaren) August 29, 2024

Fortunately, neither Maylander nor his accompanying passenger were injured, with both climbing out of the car shortly after the collision before returning to the pits in a medical vehicle.

A statement from the FIA said: "There is an additional Safety Car at the circuit and it will not impact the weekend's event."

