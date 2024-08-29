F1 News Today: Shock Verstappen claim emerges as star confirms ‘split’
F1 News Today: Shock Verstappen claim emerges as star confirms ‘split’
A shocking claim has been made about three-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen following his failure to secure victory at his home race for the first time at the Dutch Grand Prix last weekend.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 star confirms relationship update after talks of 'split'
One of Formula 1's most prominent stars has provided an update regarding his supposed relationship with model Margarida Corceiro after rumours that they had 'split' up began circulating.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 chief delivers 'EXPLOSIVE' verdict on Hamilton Ferrari switch
A senior figure within Formula 1 has delivered an 'explosive' verdict on Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari.
➡️ READ MORE
Red Bull outgunned by rival F1 team in MAJOR coup
A senior Red Bull figure has admitted that the team were financially outgunned by one of their Formula 1 rivals recently when they announced the signing of their new team principal.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 team's intention to SNATCH Red Bull star revealed
It has been revealed that one Red Bull star could have found his way into a very different seat on the Formula 1 grid sooner than expected had one team had their way.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Verstappen hits back at FIA chief over abuse comments
- Just now
F1 News Today: Shock Verstappen claim emerges as star confirms ‘split’
- 1 hour ago
Ricciardo faces Marko doubts as Red Bull star admits MAJOR talent concern - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
F1 star confirms relationship update after talks of 'split'
- Yesterday 22:57
Marko raises Ricciardo DOUBTS after discussion on F1 future
- Yesterday 21:57
Astonishing Verstappen claim revealed as champion accused of driving DELIBERATELY slow
- Yesterday 20:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct