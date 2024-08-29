close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Shock Verstappen claim emerges as star confirms ‘split’

F1 News Today: Shock Verstappen claim emerges as star confirms ‘split’

F1 News Today: Shock Verstappen claim emerges as star confirms ‘split’

F1 News Today: Shock Verstappen claim emerges as star confirms ‘split’

A shocking claim has been made about three-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen following his failure to secure victory at his home race for the first time at the Dutch Grand Prix last weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star confirms relationship update after talks of 'split'

One of Formula 1's most prominent stars has provided an update regarding his supposed relationship with model Margarida Corceiro after rumours that they had 'split' up began circulating.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 chief delivers 'EXPLOSIVE' verdict on Hamilton Ferrari switch

A senior figure within Formula 1 has delivered an 'explosive' verdict on Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull outgunned by rival F1 team in MAJOR coup

A senior Red Bull figure has admitted that the team were financially outgunned by one of their Formula 1 rivals recently when they announced the signing of their new team principal.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team's intention to SNATCH Red Bull star revealed

It has been revealed that one Red Bull star could have found his way into a very different seat on the Formula 1 grid sooner than expected had one team had their way.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Lando Norris Dutch Grand Prix
F1 News Today: Hamilton replacement twist emerges as McLaren announce new driver signing
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton replacement twist emerges as McLaren announce new driver signing

  • Yesterday 16:28
F1 News Today: Mercedes confirm driver swap as IMMEDIATE replacement announced ahead of Italian GP
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Mercedes confirm driver swap as IMMEDIATE replacement announced ahead of Italian GP

  • August 27, 2024 20:35

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Verstappen hits back at FIA chief over abuse comments

  • Just now
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Shock Verstappen claim emerges as star confirms ‘split’

  • 1 hour ago
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo faces Marko doubts as Red Bull star admits MAJOR talent concern - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 Social

F1 star confirms relationship update after talks of 'split'

  • Yesterday 22:57
Daniel Ricciardo

Marko raises Ricciardo DOUBTS after discussion on F1 future

  • Yesterday 21:57
Latest F1 News

Astonishing Verstappen claim revealed as champion accused of driving DELIBERATELY slow

  • Yesterday 20:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x