F1 chief delivers 'EXPLOSIVE' verdict on Hamilton Ferrari switch

A senior figure within Formula 1 has delivered an 'explosive' verdict on Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari.

Hamilton - a seven-time world champion - shocked the sporting world in February of this year after announcing that he was set to call time on an exceptional spell at Mercedes to join the Italian giants.

The 39-year-old has recently endured a number of frustrating seasons with the Silver Arrows, having been replaced by Red Bull star Max Verstappen as F1's dominant force.

He has, however, shown glimpses of his undoubted talent in 2024, claiming an emotional victory at Silverstone before following that up with a win in Spa ahead of the summer break.

Though a title tilt this season remains unrealistic despite his return to form, his performances over recent months have sparked hope that a change in scenery next year will enable him to secure an elusive eighth championship.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will move to Ferrari in 2025

Lewis Hamilton will team up with Charles Leclerc from next season

Domenicali highlights Ferrari 'responsibility'

Speculation over who will replace Hamilton next season continues to dominate the headlines, with young talent Kimi Antonelli widely believed to be the man Toto Wolff plans to sign.

Verstappen had also been linked with a shock move to his F1 rivals, but that option now appears unlikely in the short term at least.

While there are a number of uncertainties going into next season, the confirmed prospect of Hamilton lining up in red has sparked much excitement, with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali now sharing his thoughts on the move.

Stefano Domenicali is excited to see what Hamilton can do in red next season

Speaking to Italian media outlet, la Repubblica, the 59-year-old said: “[The Hamilton signing] is great news for F1: the first photos of Lewis dressed in red will go around the world."

"It will attract a new audience, uniting the Ferrari world and the personal one, so different, of Hamilton.

"It will be something explosive. It is important that they feel the responsibility of following a champion who wants to end his career winning and leaving his mark in Maranello, something that few have done."

Hamilton will be hoping Ferrari pick up their pace ahead of his move there next campaign.

The Italian team have lagged behind their rivals in the development race this season, although Charles Leclerc's podium at Zandvoort last time out offered hope for the remainder of this season.

