Wolff confirms Verstappen talks as Mercedes driver decision revealed
Toto Wolff has confirmed talks over Max Verstappen’s Mercedes future as he accidentally reveals the team’s driver line-up for next year.
After a difficult year for Red Bull both on and off track, speculation has mounted around Verstappen’s future with the team.
The Dutchman’s contract expires in 2028, however there has been discussion that he could switch teams as early as 2026.
Verstappen has been linked with a move to Mercedes, with team boss Toto Wolff openly targeting him as their replacement for Lewis Hamilton.
Will Max Verstappen join Mercedes next season?
The Brackley-based outfit are yet to announce their driver line-up for 2025, and reports over the summer break suggested they were serious about launching a bid for the champion.
Speaking to the media including GPFans at the Dutch GP, Wolff revealed he has had ‘conversations’ with Verstappen’s camp and even let slip Mercedes’ 2025 driver line-up.
"What I like about Max, Raymond and Jos [Verstappen] is that we are direct in our conversations," Wolff said.
"We don't have to push each other so much. We have all been doing this for a long time.
“And we have now made our decision for drivers next year. That is what we are going to fully focus on.
“Hopefully that will be our driver line-up for 2026 and beyond. However, that does not mean that the door is closed for Max to join us for 2026 and beyond, because we want to keep all possibilities open, as he wants to do.
“I like it during our conversations that we don't hide anything. I somehow have the feeling [that Mercedes and Verstappen will come together anyway].
“But when, I don't know. Maybe in 2026, maybe three years later."
"Soon, we will confirm who is in the second seat," he added.
"And what I also said is that the two drivers that are in the car have our full support, 100%. Therefore, I'm entering the season in 2025 with two drivers that we will be given all the opportunity to perform.
"And that's why I don't want to talk about the 2026 driver line-up at that stage because I want to make it work with George [Russell] and Kimi [Antonelli]."
