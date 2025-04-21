Toto Wolff issues Max Verstappen to Mercedes update

Toto Wolff has provided a conclusive response as to whether Mercedes are planning to sign Max Verstappen after the champion’s recent Red Bull struggles.

The Mercedes team principal initially appeared keen to sign Verstappen after Lewis Hamilton’s departure in 2024, after missing out on signing the Dutchman to the team’s junior programme at the beginning of his career.

When asked by Sky Sports F1’s Martin Brundle if he would let Verstappen slip through his fingers a second time, Wolff provided him with a conclusive answer and revealed there had not been talks between Mercedes and Verstappen.

"No I wouldn’t say that. I always say I don’t flirt outside if I’m happy in a relationship. On a professional level I am super happy with the lineup we have," Wolff said.

"I couldn’t wish for anything better and Max is at Red Bull. We haven’t even had a conversation and we’re continuing our trajectory."

Wolff silences Verstappen to Mercedes move rumours

Once again, speculation has mounted that Verstappen could leave Red Bull before his contract expires in 2028, with the four-time world champion bemoaning a miserable performance during last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Dutchman even expressed after the race that he did not want to talk to the team, as Red Bull bosses met to discuss their poor result in Bahrain.

At the Saudi Arabian GP, Verstappen was more frustrated by the decision to award him a five-second time penalty, stating in the media pen after the race that 'the only thing that interests me is going home'.

Helmut Marko accelerated team switch rumours further, after he claimed losing Verstappen from the team was a ‘great concern’, with rival team bosses from Aston Martin and Mercedes questioned as to whether they have approached Verstappen in Saudi Arabia.

Aston Martin team principal Andy Cowell denied that they wanted to sign Verstappen, and Wolff’s comments mark the latest interview where a boss has had to shut down Verstappen signing rumours.

Both of Mercedes’ drivers remain out of contract in 2026, but reports suggest that Mercedes are nearing a deal with George Russell that could see the Brit sign a two-year extension with the team.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA make LATE CHANGE to Saudi GP order as special clause revealed

Related