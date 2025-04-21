close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
F1 News Today: FIA make LATE CHANGE to Saudi GP order as special clause revealed

F1 News Today: FIA make LATE CHANGE to Saudi GP order as special clause revealed

F1 News Today: FIA make LATE CHANGE to Saudi GP order as special clause revealed

F1 News Today: FIA make LATE CHANGE to Saudi GP order as special clause revealed

The FIA have confirmed the official Saudi Arabian Grand Prix race result, with a late change in the order being confirmed after Liam Lawson's 10-second time penalty.

➡️ READ MORE

Russell hints Verstappen exit clause in Mercedes contract admission

George Russell has revealed that there could be a special exit clause in Max Verstappen's Red Bull contract, as rumours of a Mercedes move for the Dutchman continue to swirl.

➡️ READ MORE

Max Verstappen F1 future CONFIRMED as 2026 details outlined

Christian Horner has provided a definitive update over whether Max Verstappen will leave Red Bull, with the team principal describing recent speculation as ‘noise’.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA confirm Lando Norris penalty verdict after bizarre investigation

The FIA have announced an official verdict after McLaren Formula 1 star Lando Norris was placed under investigation by the stewards at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari F1 boss speaks out on Lewis Hamilton frustration

Ferrari Formula 1 team boss Fred Vasseur has revealed his rather surprising reaction to Lewis Hamilton's frustration following his up-and-down weekend at the Bahrain Grand Prix last time out.

➡️ READ MORE

'Oscar Piastri will DOMINATE the 2025 world championship' - Saudi Grand Prix Hot Takes

McLaren Formula 1 star Oscar Piastri may have become the bookie's favourite of late but the Aussie racer has now officially toppled team-mate Lando Norris off the top spot in the drivers' championship after winning the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Ferrari McLaren
F1 News Today: Ferrari concerned over Hamilton form as fan favourite confirms Saudi GP absence
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Ferrari concerned over Hamilton form as fan favourite confirms Saudi GP absence

  • Yesterday 17:15
F1 News Today: Hamilton pain continues at Jeddah as red flag hits qualifying
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton pain continues at Jeddah as red flag hits qualifying

  • April 19, 2025 20:42

Latest News

Red Bull

Marko tips Vettel as PERFECT for Red Bull return

  • 46 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: FIA make LATE CHANGE to Saudi GP order as special clause revealed

  • 1 hour ago
Saudi Grand Prix

A costly near-miss and Ferrari radio strikes again - Things you might've missed from the Saudi Grand Prix

  • 1 hour ago
Saudi Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton interview ends after just 37 SECONDS as Ferrari pressure grows

  • 3 hours ago
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

F1 Saudi Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied

  • 3 hours ago
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

FIA confirm Hamilton and Verstappen deleted laps at Saudi Grand Prix

  • Today 08:12
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x