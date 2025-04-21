F1 News Today: FIA make LATE CHANGE to Saudi GP order as special clause revealed
F1 News Today: FIA make LATE CHANGE to Saudi GP order as special clause revealed
The FIA have confirmed the official Saudi Arabian Grand Prix race result, with a late change in the order being confirmed after Liam Lawson's 10-second time penalty.
➡️ READ MORE
Russell hints Verstappen exit clause in Mercedes contract admission
George Russell has revealed that there could be a special exit clause in Max Verstappen's Red Bull contract, as rumours of a Mercedes move for the Dutchman continue to swirl.
➡️ READ MORE
Max Verstappen F1 future CONFIRMED as 2026 details outlined
Christian Horner has provided a definitive update over whether Max Verstappen will leave Red Bull, with the team principal describing recent speculation as ‘noise’.
➡️ READ MORE
FIA confirm Lando Norris penalty verdict after bizarre investigation
The FIA have announced an official verdict after McLaren Formula 1 star Lando Norris was placed under investigation by the stewards at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Ferrari F1 boss speaks out on Lewis Hamilton frustration
Ferrari Formula 1 team boss Fred Vasseur has revealed his rather surprising reaction to Lewis Hamilton's frustration following his up-and-down weekend at the Bahrain Grand Prix last time out.
➡️ READ MORE
'Oscar Piastri will DOMINATE the 2025 world championship' - Saudi Grand Prix Hot Takes
McLaren Formula 1 star Oscar Piastri may have become the bookie's favourite of late but the Aussie racer has now officially toppled team-mate Lando Norris off the top spot in the drivers' championship after winning the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Marko tips Vettel as PERFECT for Red Bull return
- 46 minutes ago
F1 News Today: FIA make LATE CHANGE to Saudi GP order as special clause revealed
- 1 hour ago
A costly near-miss and Ferrari radio strikes again - Things you might've missed from the Saudi Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton interview ends after just 37 SECONDS as Ferrari pressure grows
- 3 hours ago
F1 Saudi Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied
- 3 hours ago
FIA confirm Hamilton and Verstappen deleted laps at Saudi Grand Prix
- Today 08:12
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 14 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 21 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 4 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 11 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 18 Apr
Oscar Piastri
- GP USA 2 - 2 May
- GP ITALY 16 - 16 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 - 30 May
- GP CANADA 13 - 13 Jun