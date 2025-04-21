F1 News Today: FIA make LATE CHANGE to Saudi GP order as special clause revealed

The FIA have confirmed the official Saudi Arabian Grand Prix race result, with a late change in the order being confirmed after Liam Lawson's 10-second time penalty.

Russell hints Verstappen exit clause in Mercedes contract admission

George Russell has revealed that there could be a special exit clause in Max Verstappen's Red Bull contract, as rumours of a Mercedes move for the Dutchman continue to swirl.

Max Verstappen F1 future CONFIRMED as 2026 details outlined

Christian Horner has provided a definitive update over whether Max Verstappen will leave Red Bull, with the team principal describing recent speculation as ‘noise’.

FIA confirm Lando Norris penalty verdict after bizarre investigation

The FIA have announced an official verdict after McLaren Formula 1 star Lando Norris was placed under investigation by the stewards at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Ferrari F1 boss speaks out on Lewis Hamilton frustration

Ferrari Formula 1 team boss Fred Vasseur has revealed his rather surprising reaction to Lewis Hamilton's frustration following his up-and-down weekend at the Bahrain Grand Prix last time out.

'Oscar Piastri will DOMINATE the 2025 world championship' - Saudi Grand Prix Hot Takes

McLaren Formula 1 star Oscar Piastri may have become the bookie's favourite of late but the Aussie racer has now officially toppled team-mate Lando Norris off the top spot in the drivers' championship after winning the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

