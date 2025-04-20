The FIA have announced an official verdict after McLaren Formula 1 star Lando Norris was placed under investigation by the stewards at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

During lap 41 in Jeddah, Norris was placed under investigation for failing to follow race directors instructors for crossing the white line on the pit exit, although it was not clear initially whether he had placed enough of his tyre over the white line or not.

Following the investigation, the stewards opted not to hand out punishment to the No 4 driver, leaving him free to chase down the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc, aiming for the DRS zone with a podium finish still in sight.

Norris was unable to catch up to the top three however, finishing just behind in P4 as team-mate Oscar Piastri not only claimed the grand prix victory but also overtook Norris in the championship standings.

Should Norris have been penalised for Saudi GP pit exit?

Debating whether Norris had crossed the white line upon his pit exit, Sky Sports' Martin Brundle said: "I thought as long as you've got tyre on the line you're ok, you don't need to cross the line.

"They're going to have to look at that extremely closely."

F1 analyst Bernie Collins joined the discussion over the bizarre investigation with the race director's event notes to hand, saying: "It does say that they must follow procedures at pit entry and pit exit."

"Onboard it was very, very difficult to see but I do think that that right-hand front tyre is too far from touching that white line on exit."

Nevertheless, it was announced as Collins was sharing her opinion that the FIA had confirmed no further investigation was required, with a decision made swiftly.

F1 RESULTS TODAY: Max Verstappen PENALTY hands title rival Saudi Grand Prix victory

Related