Kelly Piquet spills the beans about relationship with F1 champion Max Verstappen

Kelly opens up about life with Max, and the pressure cooker of F1

Kelly Piquet has opened up about living in the pressure cooker of F1 with four-time world champion Max Verstappen.

The 37-year-old Brazilian model and influencer shares her life with the 28-year-old Dutchman, living in Monaco with their one-year-old daughter and Kelly's six-year-old daughter Penelope.

They are perhaps the sport's premier power couple right now, and live their lives in the glare of publicity on a global scale.

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F1 has become a really huge deal in the last few years, notably thanks to the success of hit Netflix show Drive to Survive. Never before has there been as much interest in the drivers and their private lives as the glitzy show ushers in a new fanbase.

So how do Kelly and Max make their relationship work in the goldfish bowl of the world's greatest motorsport series? She spoke about the dynamic in an interview with Mexican magazine M Revista de Milenio, and her secret is founded on mutual respect and support.

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Kelly Piquet on Max and mutual respect

Piquet also believes that relationships in F1 in 2026 are different to years gone by, and in a good way.

"I think relationships have evolved in a very positive way. There’s more openness, camaraderie, and mutual respect.

"In environments like Formula 1, where everything is so intense, that kind of balance becomes even more important. It's about understanding each other's perspectives, but also about helping each other stay grounded."

Carving Her Own Path

The F1 paddock has traditionally been a male-dominated sport, but Piquet believes that is also changing for the better. It is no longer about fitting in, she says.

“For me, it’s not about proving I belong there. It’s about feeling comfortable enough to occupy space in my own way, whether through storytelling, my own perspective, or simply by showing that there isn’t just one way to be in this world.”

Kelly and Max welcomed baby Lily in April 2025.

Kelly was born into F1

Kelly was literally born into F1, it was in her blood right from day one as the daughter of three-time world champion Nelson Piquet. Despite that she maintains that her parents ensured she understood there was life outside the paddock.

"I grew up with a strong sense of independence. My father's career meant that motorsports was always around, but my parents were intentional about giving me a life that wasn't solely defined by it.

"There was a clear emphasis on education, curiosity, and resilience - qualities that mattered more than status or visibility. From a young age, I learned to adapt quickly, to move between different cultures, and to build my own identity regardless of expectations."

Paving the way for Penelope and Lily

Now Kelly is raising two daughters after the birth of Lily in April 2025, and she is very focused on how she must nurture and mentor them for the future.

"Motherhood completely changes your perspective. It makes you more aware of the world your children are entering and the values ​​you want to pass on to them," she explained.

"I want my daughters to feel that they don't have to limit themselves or conform to other people's expectations. At the same time, I want them to understand empathy: that not everyone has the same opportunities and that kindness matters."

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