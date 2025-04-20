F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen PENALTY hands title rival Saudi Grand Prix victory

Oscar Piastri took a third win of the 2025 Formula 1 season on Sunday in Jeddah, leapfrogging team-mate Lando Norris in the standings to lead the drivers' championship for the first time.

A penalty handed to Verstappen for an incident into the first corner, leaving the track to stay ahead of the fast-starting Piastri, meant that the Red Bull star lost the lead to the Australian in their first and only pit stops.

Norris made a good effort to limit the damage caused by his qualifying crash on Saturday, making it up from 10th to fourth place and only being kept off the podium by a great finish from Charles Leclerc, who became the first Ferrari driver to finish on the podium in a grand prix this season.

A first lap collision between Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly kept up the circuit's 100% record of having a safety car deployed, sending the pair out of the race and allowing for some strategic shenanigans for a few bold teams in the bottom half of the order.

F1 Results: Saudi Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap 1 Oscar Piastri McLaren — 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull +2.843 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +8.104 4 Lando Norris McLaren +9.196 5 George Russell Mercedes +27.236 6 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +34.688 7 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +39.073 8 Carlos Sainz Williams +1:04.630 9 Alex Albon Williams +1:06.515 10 Oliver Bearman Haas +1:07.091 11 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1:15.917 12 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1:18.451 (10s pen) 13 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1:19.194 14 Esteban Ocon Haas +1:39.723 15 Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +1 lap 16 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1 lap 17 Jack Doohan Alpine +1 lap 18 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +1 lap 19 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull DNF 20 Pierre Gasly Alpine DNF

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

Fastest lap points have been banished for 2025. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, it did lead to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a set of new tyres at the end in order to claim the fastest lap point, or to stop a rival from getting the extra point.

The most famous example of this in 2024 came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.

