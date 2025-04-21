FIA confirm Hamilton and Verstappen deleted laps at Saudi Grand Prix

The FIA have confirmed that a number of drivers had laps deleted during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, including Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Verstappen was slammed with a five-second penalty at the start of the race around the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, having cut the corner and stayed ahead of McLaren's Oscar Piastri.

Now, the FIA have confirmed that the controversial incident also saw Verstappen have a deleted lap time for exceeding track limits, having clearly gone off track in order to try and stay ahead of Piastri after a poor getaway from pole position.

In an official document, Formula 1's governing body confirmed Verstappen's deleted lap one time, alongside rivals Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris, and seven other drivers throughout the course of the race.

Verstappen annoyed by race stewards' intervention

Verstappen's penalty on lap one ultimately cost him a chance at claiming a second race victory, dropping him below Piastri when the two drivers came in for their pit stops.

The Dutchman did, however, manage to stay ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc to claim second place, and remains in third in the drivers' championship, 12 points behind leader Piastri.

Upon receiving the penalty, Verstappen told race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase: "Well that is f****** lovely."

After the race, Verstappen was clearly still angered by the penalty decision, giving just a 12-second post-race interview, before claiming in the media pen that 'the only thing that interests me is going home.'

The incident was, however, caused by a poor start for the four-time world champion, who was desperate to keep the rampant McLaren behind him at the start of the race in order to try and control the pace as he managed at the Japanese GP earlier in the year.

