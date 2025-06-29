F1 News Today: Hamilton reveals bizarre Austrian GP restriction as FIA confirm punishment verdict
F1 News Today: Hamilton reveals bizarre Austrian GP restriction as FIA confirm punishment verdict
Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton revealed ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix that he has been fasting to avoid breaching the FIA's rules.
FIA announce Russell punishment verdict after 'Mexican stand-off' at Austrian Grand Prix
The FIA have announced a penalty verdict after the stewards placed George Russell under investigation at the Austrian Grand Prix.
Wolff admits astonishing Verstappen move for Mercedes
Toto Wolff has admitted that a Mercedes move remains on the cards for Max Verstappen, during a discussion regarding George Russell’s contract at the Austrian Grand Prix.
F2 star FLIPS upside down in terrifying multi-car crash at Austrian Grand Prix
Formula 2 star Sami Meguetounif's car flipped upside down after a multi-car collision during the opening stages of the sprint race at the Austrian Grand Prix.
Extraordinary Max Verstappen BAN reaction predicted by F1 icon
A former F1 racer has suggested that Max Verstappen will produce an extraordinary reaction should he receive a one-race ban from the sport.
Verstappen makes ‘beautiful’ Russell mistake at Austrian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen has paid a big compliment to possibly his biggest F1 rival, but did so in error.
