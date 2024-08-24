close global

Dutch GP issue official statement after major on track accident

The Dutch Grand Prix has issued an official statement after an incident on the track left spectators concerned.

The Zandvoort circuit has hosted F1's return from the summer break, with home hero Max Verstappen aiming to extend his lead at the top of the standings.

Challenging weather conditions affected the grand prix weekend, and a serious crash for Logan Sargeant in the FP3 rain brought the red flag out as his car smashed into the barrier and caught fire.

However, it was not an incident for an F1 car which prompted a statement from the Dutch Grand Prix, but an accident for a stunt motorcycle performer.

The Dutch Grand Prix issued a statement after an incident at Zandvoort
The Dutch circuit hosted F1's return after the summer break

Dutch Grand Prix issue update on stunt motorcycle incident

Car-racing action is not the only entertainment fans are treated to when attending a race.

Supporters were enjoying a performance from stunt motorcyclists when a scary incident saw the performer come off the bike whilst attempting a jump.

The Dutch Grand Prix have confirmed that an incident occurred, and that the rider 'is now in the good hands of our healthcare professionals'.

The rider sped up a ramp and flew over the gap, but on landing was thrown off the bike.

Two fellow motorcyclists immediately went to the affected rider to check on him, and marshals soon crowded around the man to offer help and protect his privacy.

There was a scary moment at the track on Saturday afternoon

An ambulance was later pictured at the scene, alongside the Formula 1 medical car.

A later update from the Dutch GP confirmed that 'the stunt motorcyclist was 'doing well'.

