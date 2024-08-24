Dutch GP issue official statement after major on track accident

The Dutch Grand Prix has issued an official statement after an incident on the track left spectators concerned.

The Zandvoort circuit has hosted F1's return from the summer break, with home hero Max Verstappen aiming to extend his lead at the top of the standings.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA confirm BREACH as Ferrari hit with major setback

READ MORE: Haas F1 team could MISS race as Uralkali make court bid to seize cars

Challenging weather conditions affected the grand prix weekend, and a serious crash for Logan Sargeant in the FP3 rain brought the red flag out as his car smashed into the barrier and caught fire.

However, it was not an incident for an F1 car which prompted a statement from the Dutch Grand Prix, but an accident for a stunt motorcycle performer.

The Dutch Grand Prix issued a statement after an incident at Zandvoort

The Dutch circuit hosted F1's return after the summer break

Dutch Grand Prix issue update on stunt motorcycle incident

Car-racing action is not the only entertainment fans are treated to when attending a race.

Supporters were enjoying a performance from stunt motorcyclists when a scary incident saw the performer come off the bike whilst attempting a jump.

The Dutch Grand Prix have confirmed that an incident occurred, and that the rider 'is now in the good hands of our healthcare professionals'.

READ MORE: Schumacher hits back at ex-wife's 'LIES' after explosive interview

An incident occurred with a stunt motorcyclist during the track show. He fell and is now in the good hands of our healthcare professionals. — Dutch Grand Prix (@f1dutchgp) August 24, 2024

The rider sped up a ramp and flew over the gap, but on landing was thrown off the bike.

Two fellow motorcyclists immediately went to the affected rider to check on him, and marshals soon crowded around the man to offer help and protect his privacy.

There was a scary moment at the track on Saturday afternoon

An ambulance was later pictured at the scene, alongside the Formula 1 medical car.

A later update from the Dutch GP confirmed that 'the stunt motorcyclist was 'doing well'.

READ MORE: Dutch GP faces 'legal proceedings' ahead of HUGE disappointment

Related