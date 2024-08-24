F1 star DISQUALIFIED from Dutch Grand Prix qualifying

Williams F1 star Alex Albon has been disqualified from qualifying in Zandvoort after being referred to the stewards.

The Saturday at the Dutch Grand Prix has been less than ideal for the British team, with one of their cars involved in a dramatic accident in FP3.

Logan Sargeant's Williams burst into flames as it crashed during a wet practice session, with the team unable to repair the car in time for qualifying.

Thankfully the American star jumped out of the car uninjured, but the damage remains a significant blow to the team who are running new upgrades this weekend.

Logan Sargeant suffered a terrifying crash in FP3

It has been a nightmare weekend for Williams boss James Vowles

Why was Alex Albon disqualified from Dutch GP qualifying?

Sargeant would have started Sunday's race in P20 after being unable to compete in qualifying, however the disqualification of Albon has boosted him up a position.

His team-mate was summoned to the stewards after qualifying due to a legality issue with his Williams.

The report from the FIA technical delegate stated that after a check on the car 'the floor body was found to lie outside the regulatory volume'.

Alex Albon is facing disqualification from qualifying in Zandvoort

The stewards investigated the legality of the Williams and have disqualified the Thai-British driver having found that the floor body of his car was found 'to lie outside the regulatory volume mentioned in Article 3.5.1 a) of the FIA Formula One Technical Regulations'.

According to the stewards' report, Williams 'did not dispute the calibration of the FIA measuring system and the measurement of the car, but stated that their own measurements have produced different results.'

However, with the verdict announced, the team said: "We are incredibly disappointed with this outcome and will be carrying out a thorough investigation and will provide an update soon."

In conclusion, the stewards' findings stated: "The Stewards determine that the result of the measurement conducted with the FIA system in Parc Ferme is the relevant one and the due process prescribed by the regulations has been followed. Therefore the standard penalty for such an infringement is applied."

Zandvoort marked Williams' first major aero performance upgrade, with a brand new floor among the changes.

Albon enjoyed a terrific qualifying session where set the eighth fastest time, ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz who were knocked out in Q2.

However, his efforts were ultimately futile as he will be demoted to last place, bumping each driver originally behind him up by one.

