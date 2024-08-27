Hamilton offers Verstappen SUPPORT over Norris dominance

close global

Harry Whitfield
Lewis Hamilton issued a blunt response after Lando Norris' comprehensive victory over Max Verstappen at the Dutch Grand Prix.

After losing first place to Verstappen on lap one, the pole-sitter Norris overtook his championship rival and comfortably led the rest of the race for his second victory of the season.

Hamilton, meanwhile, started from P14 and managed to climb into the points with an eighth-place finish.

Lewis Hamilton managed to score points after a poor qualifying at the Dutch GP
Lando Norris won the Dutch GP by a margin of more than 22 seconds.

Hamilton: Norris dominance not important

The last time Verstappen was beaten by more than 20 seconds was back in 2021 when Hamilton beat his title rival by 21 seconds at the Saudi Arabian GP.

The seven-time world champion has had plenty of experience when it comes to battling with Verstappen on track. Yet the Mercedes star was not convinced that Norris' dominant victory in Zandvoort will matter for the rest of the season.

"I mean, I don't really remember, but I don't think it really does [have an impact]," he told media including GPFans when it comes to the size of the winning margin in F1.

"I don't think psychologically, whether it's one second or 20 seconds it doesn't really make any difference."

Since claiming victory at the 2021 Saudi Arabian GP, Hamilton has endured a torrid time in the sport, failing to pick up a race win until his home race at Silverstone.

Yet the 39-year-old followed that up with a further win at the Belgian GP, following George Russell's shock disqualification.

However, both Mercedes drivers finished behind the Red Bulls, Ferraris and McLarens as they struggled for pace in Zandvoort.

George Russell finished just ahead of his team-mate in seventh place.

With the Brackley-based team currently in fourth place in the constructors' championship, they will want to get back to winning ways at Monza to stay in the fight.

In the driver standings, the gap between Norris and Verstappen has now come down to 70 points as the paddock prepares for the Italian Grand Prix this Sunday.

